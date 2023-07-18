Wisconsin Republicans pitch amendment to block church closures during emergencies

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Trump criminal probe
A South Korean building complex is seen in the background as North Korean soldiers guard the truce village at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) which separates the two Koreas in Panmunjom, North Korea, Wednesday, June 20, 2018. A tour guide Hwang Myong Jin, on the northern side of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two Koreas, says that since the summits between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the presidents of South Korea and the United States, things have quieted down noticeably in perhaps the most iconic symbol of the one last place on Earth where the Cold War still burns hot. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
US soldier in North Korea
Tony Berastegui Jr., 15, right, and his sister Giselle Berastegui, 12, drink water as temperatures are expected to hit 115-degrees, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
American heat record
This image of a fossil provided by the Canadian Museum of Nature shows the left hand of a mammal wrapped around the lower jaw of a dinosaur. The unusual fossil from China suggests some early mammals may have hunted down dinosaur meat for dinner. The fossil shows a badger-like creature chomping down on a beaky dinosaur three times its size. The research published on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, adds to growing evidence that even when dinosaurs ruled the Earth, some mammals were biting back. (Gang Han/Canadian Museum of Nature via AP)
Rare fossil suggests new info on Mammals, dinosaurs
In this photo taken from a video released by Press Service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, cars drive tore XAZ the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait after opening a reverse traffic in Krasnodar region of south Russia on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Traffic on the automobile part of the bridge was restored after midnight, the first cars went along the extreme right lane of the Taman-Kerch direction. While traffic is allowed only for cars, trucks are still transported through the ferry crossing. (Press Service of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin via AP)
Russia targets Ukraine port as ‘payback’
U.S. News

Wisconsin Republicans pitch amendment to block church closures during emergencies

FILE - A cross is seen on top of the steeple at the Saint Stephen Lutheran Church Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. Wisconsin Republicans are trying again to block government agencies from closing churches during emergencies, this time with a constitutional amendment. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

FILE - A cross is seen on top of the steeple at the Saint Stephen Lutheran Church Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. Wisconsin Republicans are trying again to block government agencies from closing churches during emergencies, this time with a constitutional amendment. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By TODD RICHMOND
 
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans are trying again to block government agencies from closing churches during emergencies, this time with a constitutional amendment.

The amendment from Sen. Cory Tomczyk and Rep. Ty Bodden would bar any state or local government agency or subdivision from closing or limiting gatherings in places of worship in response to a national, state or local emergency, including public health emergencies. A number of other states have passed similar legislation, including Arizona, Florida, North Dakota and South Carolina.

“Places of worship for Christians, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus, or any other practicing religions should not be closed by any level of government at any time; doing so interferes with religious practice and undermines the foundation of our state and nation,” Bodden and other Assembly Republicans wrote in a May memo seeking cosponsors for the amendment.

Other news
FILE - Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe poses for a photograph outside the Wisconsin Capitol building, Aug. 31, 2020, in Madison, Wis. On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Wisconsin’s top elections administrator became the latest official in a battleground state to say they have been interviewed by federal investigators as part of the special counsel's probe into the 2020 election. (Ruthie Hauge/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Wisconsin’s top elections official met with FBI in 2020 election probe focusing on Trump
Wisconsin’s top elections official recently spoke with federal prosecutors as part of the special counsel’s probe into the 2020 election and pressure tactics by former President Donald Trump in battleground states he lost.
Cows are milked on a large carousel at a dairy in Pickett, Wis., on Dec. 4, 2019. Wisconsin regulators can't legally impose environmental regulations on factory farms before they become operational, two farm advocacy groups allege in a lawsuit that could dramatically loosen protections against manure contamination in state waters. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Groups argue Wisconsin regulators can’t make factory farms obtain preemptive pollution permits
Two farm groups have filed a lawsuit alleging that Wisconsin regulators can’t force factory farms to obtain pollution permits before they actually discharge pollutants into state waterways.
FILE - Dane County Wis. Judge Diane Schlipper makes remarks during a case being argued by the State of Wisconsin which challenges a 174-year-old feticide law at the Dane County Courthouse in Madison, Wis. Thursday, May 4, 2023. Schlipper refused Friday, July 7, 2023, to toss out a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's 174-year-old abortion ban, keeping the case inching toward the state Supreme Court in a state where debate over abortion rights has taken center stage. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)
Wisconsin judge: Lawsuit to repeal abortion ban can continue
A judge has ruled that a lawsuit seeking to repeal Wisconsin’s 174-year-old abortion ban can continue. The U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark 1973 Roe v.
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a two-year spending plan into law, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Madison, Wis. The budget was authored by Republicans who control the Legislature, but Evers used his partial veto powers to revise portions of it. (AP Photo/Harm Venhuizen)
Average income taxes in Wisconsin to go down $3 a month under cut signed by Evers
Income taxes in Wisconsin will go down an average of $3 a month under the greatly reduced tax cut Democratic Gov.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in 2020 forced nonessential businesses to shut down and limited the size of indoor gatherings, including worship services. Republicans persuaded a conservative-leaning state Supreme Court to strike down the order, but they want to ensure no officials can ever limit religious gatherings again.

The GOP pushed a bill to Evers’ desk in 2021 that would have barred government officials from closing or restricting access to churches during the pandemic but the governor vetoed it. Republicans introduced a similar bill last year but it failed to pass either the Senate or the Assembly. Evers almost certainly would have vetoed the measure anyway.

Republicans can do an end-run around Evers with a constitutional amendment, however. Such amendments must pass two consecutive legislative sessions and a statewide referendum to take effect. The governor plays no role in the process.

Bodden, Tomcyk and Republican state Rep. Karen Hurd implored the Senate’s Committee on Licensing, Constitution and Federalism to support the proposal during a public hearing Tuesday. All of them told the committee that limiting religious gatherings violated freedom of religion guarantees in both the U.S. and Wisconsin constitutions.

Hurd said limiting religious gatherings amounts to “an assault that disrupts the very underpinnings of this vital freedom (of religion).”

Democratic state Sen. Tim Carpenter countered that constitutional rights aren’t absolute, igniting a brief but intense argument with Tomcyzk with both of them accusing the other of insulting him.

“(The proposed amendment) doesn’t force anybody to do anything,” Tomczyk said. “It stops the government from interfering in our lives, simply put.”

Democratic Sen. Bob Wirch said Republicans seem to have forgotten that COVID-19 killed hundreds of thousands of Americans and Evers was forced to make difficult decisions to protect people’s health. The people of Wisconsin showed they agreed with the governor when they reelected him last year, Wirch said.

Peter Bakken, public policy coordinator for the Wisconsin Council of Churches, told the committee that churches met worshippers’ needs in different ways during the pandemic. He said the level of restrictions depends on the situation at hand and trying to limit options before a crisis occurs would be unwise.

The committee’s chairperson, Republican Sen. Andre Jacque, appeared skeptical about the amendment. Government officials clearly ignored existing freedom of religion guarantees in the U.S. and Wisconsin constitutions and could simply ignore the amendment, too, he said.

Committee approval would clear the way for a full vote on the Senate floor. Jacque told committee members that the panel will meet sometime in August to vote on a number of measures but he didn’t say which ones.

Asked by a reporter after the hearing adjourned whether he’ll hold a vote on the amendment, he responded by saying he hadn’t set the August agenda yet. Jacque said he supports the amendment “in concept” but he wants to be careful about any constitutional changes.

Anti-abortion groups Pro-Life Wisconsin and Wisconsin Family Action have registered in support of the amendment, according to the state Ethics Commission. The Wisconsin Catholic Conference has registered as neutral on the proposal. No groups have registered in support.