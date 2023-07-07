Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, shakes hands with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
Yellen visits China to revive talks
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ is out
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
Ukrainians crowd under a destroyed bridge as they try to flee by crossing the Irpin River on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/ Emilio Morenatti)
PHOTOS: 500 days of war in Ukraine
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Britney Spears-Victor Wembanyama incident
U.S. News

Average income taxes in Wisconsin to go down $3 a month under cut signed by Evers

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a two-year spending plan into law, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Madison, Wis. The budget was authored by Republicans who control the Legislature, but Evers used his partial veto powers to revise portions of it. (AP Photo/Harm Venhuizen)

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a two-year spending plan into law, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Madison, Wis. The budget was authored by Republicans who control the Legislature, but Evers used his partial veto powers to revise portions of it. (AP Photo/Harm Venhuizen)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

By SCOTT BAUER
 
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Income taxes in Wisconsin will go down an average of $3 a month under the greatly reduced tax cut Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed into law after rejecting a much larger cut that Republicans wanted, an analysis released Friday shows.

The average tax cut under the income tax cut as signed by Evers on Wednesday is $36, or just under 1% of the total net tax owed, according to the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau. Under the GOP plan as passed by the Legislature, taxes would have been cut an average of $573 or just over 15%.

Evers and Democrats said the GOP tax cut benefitted the wealthy at the expense of the middle class.

Other news
FILE — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, left, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speak at a News conference in New York's Times Square, Oct. 11, 2022. Bragg has announced an indictment of several people who allegedly participated in a straw donor scheme to raise money for Adams, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
6 charged in alleged straw donor scheme to help get Eric Adams elected New York City mayor
Six people have been charged in an alleged scheme to divert tens of thousands of dollars in public funds to New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ campaign months before his election.
A bulldozer reshapes a sand dune on the North Wildwood, N.J. beach on May 22, 2023, carrying out emergency work approved by New Jersey officials. But the city did another dune reshaping weeks later that has drawn the threats of additional penalties beyond the $12 million the state has already imposed for unauthorized beach work. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
What will it take to stop Jersey Shore town from bulldozing its beach? $12M in fines hasn’t done it
Not even $12 million worth of fines is enough to stop a Jersey Shore town from bulldozing sand on its beach to bolster eroded spots in defiance of state environmental officials.
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. A woman who was previously warned to stay away from Swift's home in Rhode Island was arrested Monday outside the beachfront property, police said. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Woman arrested outside Taylor Swift’s beachfront Rhode Island home on trespassing charge
Police say a woman who was previously warned to stay away from Taylor Swift’s home in Rhode Island was arrested this week outside the beachfront property.
Emergency personnel battle against a fire aboard the Italian-flagged Grande Costa d'Avorio cargo ship at the Port of Newark, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Newark, N.J. The cargo ship burned for a third day Friday at the port after a fire that claimed the lives of two Newark firefighters Augusto "Augie" Acabou and Wayne "Bear" Brooks Jr. , and exposed gaps in the ability of fire crews to respond to emergencies on hulking container ships. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Fatal fire still burns on cargo ship in New Jersey, raising questions about response capability
A cargo ship burned for a third day Friday at a New Jersey port after a fire that claimed the lives of two firefighters and exposed gaps in the ability of fire crews to respond to emergencies on hulking container ships.

Under the Republican plan, households earning between $60,000 and $70,000 a year — roughly the median in Wisconsin — would have seen a $249 tax cut. Under the law as signed by Evers, their cut will be $44.

Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said he wants to override the veto, but that is highly unlikely to happen because Democrats in the Assembly would have to break ranks to vote with the GOP. Vos has also said Republicans may introduce another tax cut proposal later this year.

Evers vetoed a reduction in rates for individuals earning more than $27,630 and couples filing jointly who make more than $36,840. That left a tax cut only for taxable income up to those levels, or just $175 million out of the original $3.5 billion Republican plan over the next two years.

Those earning between $30,000 and $40,000 will see the largest percentage reduction of 3.4%, or $24 under the tax cut Evers signed. The roughly 7,600 people earning more than $1 million a year will have the smallest percentage cut, at less than 0.1%, worth just $2 a month, or $24.