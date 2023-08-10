Last of 6 men convicted in Wisconsin paper mill death granted parole

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The last of six men convicted of killing a co-worker at a Green Bay paper mill more than 30 years ago has been granted parole, a local news outlet reported Thursday.

Keith Kutska, 72, could be released from prison in Prairie du Chien as early as Aug. 29, WBAY-TV reported. He has served more than 27 years of a life sentence.

Kustka and five other workers at the former James River mill— Dale Basten, Michael Johnson, Michael Piaskowski, Rey Moore and Michael Hirn — were convicted in a joint trial in connection with Tom Monfils’ death in 1992.

Monfils’ body was discovered at the bottom of a pulp vat in 1992. Prosecutors contended that Kutska and the others retaliated against him after he reported that Kutska had stolen an extension cord. All six men have maintained their innocence.

All of them were sentenced to life in prison with a variety of parole dates. A federal judge overturned Piaskowski’s conviction in 2001. The other four were paroled in recent years, leaving just Kutska in prison.