Wildfire forces some people to leave homes in Juneau County

NECEDAH, Wis. (AP) — A wildfire led to evacuations Wednesday in Juneau County, Wisconsin authorities said Wednesday.

The fire began in Necedah, about 90 miles north of Madison, and had spread to roughly 100 acres, the Department of Natural Resources said.

“Several structures are in the fire’s path,” the DNR said, adding that no injuries were reported.

“The fire is burning in oak, jack pine and grass,” the DNR said. “Fire crews are making progress by using engines and dozers to build containment lines. Blackhawk helicopters are making several drops to minimize fire intensity and reinforce these areas.”

Warm temperatures, low humidity and windy conditions have combined to raise fire danger, the state said.