Las Vegas forward Candace Parker undergoes surgery for fracture in her foot

FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Obamas’ personal chef drowns on Martha’s Vineyard
A man tries to extinguish a fire, near the seaside resort of Lindos, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Monday, July 24, 2023. A weeklong wildfire on the Greek resort island of Rhodes tore past defenses Monday, forcing more evacuations, as three major fires raged elsewhere in the country fueled by strong winds and successive heat waves that left scrubland and forests tinder-dry. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Greece wildfires
FILE - Buffalo Bills running back Nyheim Hines (20) returns a kick off for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hines sustained a knee injury in a jet skiing accident and will miss the season, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday, July 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)
Bills’ Nyheim Hines to miss 2023 season
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Women’s World Cup
A person poses for a photo signing into the Twitter website which is now displaying the new logo for Twitter, in an office in central London, Monday July 24, 2023. Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. Musk had asked fans for logo ideas and chose one, which he described as minimalist Art Deco, saying it “certainly will be refined. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)
Elon Musk reveals Twitter’s new ‘X’ logo
Las Vegas forward Candace Parker undergoes surgery for fracture in her foot

Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker (3) celebrates after scoring a basket against the Connecticut Sun during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker (3) celebrates after scoring a basket against the Connecticut Sun during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker underwent successful surgery on a fracture in her left foot the team announced Monday night.

Parker has been playing on a fracture all season, but after consulting with doctors, the only option for her to be healthy again and avoid further injury was to have surgery.

“I’ll work my way towards being healthy as soon as possible,” Parker said on social media. “For my teammates, for my circle, for my family, for myself.”

Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud (9) reacts to a foul call during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Liberty use huge first quarter to rout Fever 101-83
NEW YORK (AP) — Betnijah Laney scored a season-high 22 points, Jonquel Jones added 18 points and the New York Liberty rode a record hot start to rout the Indiana Fever 101-83 on Sunday.
Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud, front, loses control of the ball during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Cloud has 23 and 9 assists, Sykes also scores 23; Mystics beat Mercury 84-69
Natasha Cloud scored 23 points and had nine assists, Brittney Sykes also scored 23 points — 14 in the second half — and the short-handed Washington Mystics beat Phoenix 84-69, extending the Mercury’s road losing streak to seven games.
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas, of Team Wilson, right, drives against New York Liberty's Courtney Vandersloot, of Team Stewart, during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Connecticut Sun stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas announce their engagement
Connecticut Sun All-Stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas are engaged to be married. Thomas posted a photo on Friday showing her getting down on one knee and presenting a ring to Bonner, with the caption “FOREVER.”
Catherine Engelbert, commissioner of the WNBA, speaks at a news conference before basketball's WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
WNBA expansion a topic of discussion for league, players as second half of season tips off
As the WNBA tips off the second half of its season, add expansion to the list of topics on the minds of players and the league.

The former MVP signed with the Aces in the offseason and helped the team jump out to a 21-2 mark. She has missed the last five games. Parker is averaging 9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season.

There’s no timetable on Parker’s return.

