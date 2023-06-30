FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Sports

Aces rout Liberty 98-81 in a matchup of marquee WNBA teams for their seventh straight win

Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrates a 3-point basket against the New York Liberty during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrates a 3-point basket against the New York Liberty during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

New York Liberty forward Kayla Thornton (5) is fouled by Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
New York Liberty forward Kayla Thornton (5) is fouled by Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) shoots as forward Jonquel Jones (35) blocks out Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
New York Liberty guard Courtney Vandersloot (22) shoots as forward Jonquel Jones (35) blocks out Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) is guarded by New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) and forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) is guarded by New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) and forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello calls out to players during the first half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello calls out to players during the first half of the team’s WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives to the basket between Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes, left, and forward Candace Parker (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) drives to the basket between Las Vegas Aces center Kiah Stokes, left, and forward Candace Parker (3) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

By DOUG FEINBERG
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Becky Hammon wasn’t going to put too much into the Las Vegas Aces’ rout of the New York Liberty in the first meeting between two of the top teams in the WNBA.

“We’re in June still. We’re not banking too much on this,” Hammon said after the 98-81 win Thursday night. “Feels better than losing. At the end of the day we have a lot of basketball left to be played.”

It was the seventh consecutive win for the Aces (14-1), who have been nearly unstoppable this season on offense, averaging nearly 93 points a game. All five of the Las Vegas starters scored in double figures, with A’ja Wilson putting in 16 while Jackie Young and Candace Parker each added 15. Chelsea Gray had 14 points and six assists, including a few highlight reel ones.

The Aces pulled away in the second half to run away with the much-hyped first matchup between the teams who made the biggest moves in the offseason, with the defending champion Aces signing Parker and Alysha Clark. The Liberty added Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Courtney Vandersloot and Kayla Thornton.

The teams came into the game ranked first and second in points per game and both play an unselfish brand of basketball, with the Liberty first in assists and the Aces second.

Las Vegas was sharing the ball extremely well with all five starters having at least three assists, including eight by Plum.

“It’s dangerous, in terms of the way we play and the way we can play in the halfcourt, in secondary and transition,” Parker said. “I think it’s great. we have people like (Kelsey) that run and cut. ... 32 assists on 40 field goals that says a lot about us and the way we play.”

The Aces were able to contain the Liberty on offense, contesting nearly every shot. On offense, they jumped out to a strong start behind Plum, who had 13 points in the first quarter as the Aces led 28-22.

New York (10-4) trailed 49-42 at the half, but Las Vegas scored the first 11 points of the third quarter to blow the game open and extended the advantage to 18.

The Liberty, who had their four-game winning streak snapped, didn’t get within single digits the rest of the way. The teams will play three more times in the regular season.

“They were a well-oiled machine today,” Liberty coach Sandy Brondello said. “We got to be more disruptive. There are areas we can look at where we can get better. Hopefully they can’t shoot nearly 60% from the field.”

Stewart scored 16 points and Jones added 13 for the Liberty.

“They are the team you can gauge yourself against. They have the best record in the league,” Jones said. “Obviously it hurts, we want to put our best foot forward. Ultimately we have the season to get better and learn from this.”

It’s been a busy week for New York. The Liberty played an overtime against Washington on Sunday, edged Connecticut on the road on Tuesday before traveling all day Wednesday to get to Las Vegas for the Thursday night’s game.