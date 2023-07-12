FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
Young scores 23, Gray 21 and Wilson 20 as the Aces keep rolling with a 98-72 win over Mercury

 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jackie Young scored 23 points to lead three players with at least 20 points and the Las Vegas Aces coasted to a 98-72 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday night.

Chelsea Gray had 21 points and 11 assists and A’ja Wilson 20 with eight rebounds in the rout. Kelsey Plum, coming off a franchise record 40-point game, added 17 points for Las Vegas (18-2), which came into the game leading the league in scoring at 93.6 points a game.

The Aces’ third sellout of the season included Mike Krzyzewski and Bob Arum sitting with Las Vegas owner Mark Davis. Saturday’s All-Star game in Las Vegas is also sold out. There were also a host of NBA stars in attendance, with some, like four-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell, greeting Wilson coming out of halftime.

Michaela Onyenwere scored 18 points off the bench for the Mercury (4-15), who are last in the league in scoring at 77 points a game. Brittney Griner added 13 and Diana Taurasi had 11 moving her within 86 points of 10,000 for her career.

Las Vegas led 26-22 after one quarter but stretched that to 52-34 at the half. The Aces dominated with a 36-12 difference on points in the paint to go with 52% shooting.

The Aces led by as many as 36 in the second half and after hitting just one 3-pointer in the first half they made eight after the break.

