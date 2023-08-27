Jacksonville store shooting
Sports

Delle Donne scores 21 points as Mystics clamp down on Aces for 78-62 win

 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 21 points, Ariel Atkins added 16 and the Washington Mystics pulled away the from league-leading Las Vegas Aces for a 78-62 win on Saturday night.

The Mystics led a 52-48 lead going into the fourth quarter and scored the the first five points and the defending champions never got closer than five.

A game after becoming the first team in WNBA history to win 30 games, the Aces (30-5) were held to their second lowest total of the season, 31 in below their average. The Phoenix Mercury won 29 games in 2014.

Brittney Sykes added 14 points for the Mystics (16-18), who were 7 of 13 from 3-point range in the second half after going 0 for 13 in the first half. Natasha Cloud had nine assists as the team had 22 helpers on 28 baskets. Delle Donne had missed the last two games with a hip injury.

Kelsey Plum scored 21 points for Las Vegas and A’ja Wilson added 14 with 11 rebounds. The Aces play at New York on Monday. The Liberty held them to 61 points earlier this season.

Plum converted a four-point play in the final minute of the first half to give the Aces a 30-27 lead at the half. Plum’s play made Las Vegas 3 of 15 behind the arc.

Washington, which jumped out to a 13-2 lead, stayed closed by making 11 of13 from the foul line. The teams were a combined 6 of 29 from the field in the second quarter.

Atkins hit three 3s of Washington’s four triples in the third quarter to give the Mystics the lead.

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball