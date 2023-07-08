Natasha Howard makes 2 FTs with .4 to play, Wings hand Aces their second loss of season 80-78

This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
FILE - Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018, left, and San Antonio Spurs NBA basketball first round draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks during a news conference in San Antonio on June 24, 2023. Wembanyama said Thursday, July 6, 2023, that he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay, File)
Wembanyama — Spears
FILE - El Paso Walmart shooting suspect Patrick Crusius pleads not guilty during his arraignment in El Paso, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019. Patrick Crusius, the Texas gunman who killed 23 people in the racist attack is returning to federal court for sentencing on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Crusius is facing multiple life sentences after pleading guilty to one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. history. (Briana Sanchez/The El Paso Times via AP, Pool, File)
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
FILE - Activists and international delegations stand next to cluster bomb units, during a visit to a Lebanese military base at the opening of the Second Meeting of States Parties to the Convention on Cluster Munitions, in the southern town of Nabatiyeh, Lebanon, Sept. 12, 2011. The Biden administration has decided to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine and is expected to announce on Friday, July 6, 2023, that the Pentagon will send thousands as part of the latest military aid package for the war effort against Russia, according to people familiar with the decision. (AP Photo/Mohammed Zaatari, File)
US sending cluster munitions
Britain's Andy Murray leaves the court after losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
Sports

Natasha Howard makes 2 FTs with .4 to play, Wings hand Aces their second loss of season 80-78

 
Share

DALLAS (AP) — Natasha Howard made two free throws with less than a second to play and the Dallas Wings handed the Las Vegas Aces just their second loss, pulling out an 80-78 win before a sell-out crowd on Friday night.

Getting the ball with 14.2 seconds remaining, the Wings grabbed three offensive rebounds after Satou Sabally missed the initial shot from the right wing.

Teaira McCowan had the first two rebounds but A’ja Wilson blocked her first shot and McCowan missed the second, but Howard was there for the rebound with 0.4 on the clock.

Other news
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Stewart and Collier plan to start a new women’s league to play in WNBA offseason
WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are starting a new women’s basketball league to give top players another option to play in the U.S. in the offseason once the league’s prioritization rules go into effect next year.
FILE - Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims works against the Phoenix Mercury during a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Seven years ago, Odyssey Sims was the hometown girl and co-star of the Dallas Wings, helping introduce the WNBA to a new Texas market. Five teams and the birth of a child later, Sims is on her second contract of the season in a return to the Wings, mature enough to call the younger version of herself a bad teammate while knowing she has to be a good one for the current faces of the franchise, Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Odyssey Sims comes full circle with WNBA’s Dallas Wings. Ex-Baylor star can’t stop smiling about it
Odyssey Sims is feeling a full-circle moment as she returns to the WNBA’s Dallas Wings. She was the hometown girl and co-star when the franchise moved to the Dallas area from Tulsa seven years ago.
Breanna Stewart, left, of the New York Liberty WNBA basketball team waits for coffee after traveling for most of the day at Harry Reid International Airport while traveling with the team Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
A timeline of the New York Liberty’s itinerary to Las Vegas during a recent 3-game WNBA road trip
The New York Liberty’s three-game road trip last week included multiple bus trips, two airplanes and three airports on the way from Connecticut to Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, center, goes up to shoot between Connecticut Sun forwards Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) and Liz Dixon, right, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Las Vegas Aces’ bond on and off the court leads to success
The Las Vegas Aces continued their dominant run through the first part of the season with convincing wins over New York and Connecticut last week to move to 15-1.

Las Vegas tried a lob under the basket after a timeout but the clock started before a player touched the ball. Given a second chance, the ball was inbounded to Jackie Young but she had to take a dribble and the clock ran out before her shot swished through and the Aces’ nine-game winning streak was over.

Arike Ogunbowale scored 21 points for the Wings (9-9) and Howard and McCowan both had double-doubles. Howard had 16 points and 11 rebounds while McCowan had 14 and 12 for her third straight. Crystal Dangerfield added 14 points and Sabally 10 with five rebounds, five assists and five steals. The Dallas bench only had five points.

Wilson and Kelsey Plum both had 21 points for the Aces (16-2). Chelsea Gray added 14, Young 12 and Candace Parker 10. Only two reserves played for Las Vegas and neither scored.

Las Vegas led 40-39 at the half and surged to an 11-point lead as Dallas had turnover issues in the third quarter. But the Wings battled back in the game that featured 10 ties and 10 lead changes. McCowan’s putback with 6:30 to play tied the game at 71 and her layup at 5:01 made it 73-71.

Gray hit a jumper from the foul line that tied the game at 78 with a minute to go. Both teams then missed long 3-point attempts before the wild finish.

The Aces were 10 of 26 from 3-point range but had 17 turnovers and were outrebounded 36-25.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports