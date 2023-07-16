Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Fargo shooting
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
Gilgo Beach murders
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner soars past an MLS soccer match July 8, 2023, in Commerce City, Colo. United Airlines and the union representing its pilots said Saturday, July 15, 2023, they reached agreement on a contract that will raise pilot pay by up to 40% over four years. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
United pilots score raises
Sports

Brittney Griner makes emotional and dominant return to record-setting WNBA All-Star Game

Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, of Team Stewart, center, reacts as she is introduced before a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
1 of 8 | 

Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner, of Team Stewart, center, reacts as she is introduced before a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, right, of Team Stewart, right, stands with her team during the national anthem before a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
2 of 8 | 

Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner, right, of Team Stewart, right, stands with her team during the national anthem before a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, of Team Wilson, drives against New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart, of Team Stewart, during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
3 of 8 | 

Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson, of Team Wilson, drives against New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart, of Team Stewart, during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Las Vegas Aces' Chelsea Gray, of Team Wilson, drives around Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, of Team Stewart, during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
4 of 8 | 

Las Vegas Aces’ Chelsea Gray, of Team Wilson, drives around Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner, of Team Stewart, during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Atlanta Dream's Cheyenne Parker, of Team Wilson, reacts after a teammate scored against Team Stewart during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
5 of 8 | 

Atlanta Dream’s Cheyenne Parker, of Team Wilson, reacts after a teammate scored against Team Stewart during the first half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner, of Team Stewart, shoots against Team Wilson during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
6 of 8 | 

Phoenix Mercury’s Brittney Griner, of Team Stewart, shoots against Team Wilson during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd, of Team Stewart, drives against Las Vegas Aces' Kelsey Plum, of Team Wilson, during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
7 of 8 | 

Seattle Storm’s Jewell Loyd, of Team Stewart, drives against Las Vegas Aces’ Kelsey Plum, of Team Wilson, during the second half of a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Seattle Storm's Jewell Loyd, of Team Stewart, holds up the MVP trophy after winning the award after a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
8 of 8 | 

Seattle Storm’s Jewell Loyd, of Team Stewart, holds up the MVP trophy after winning the award after a WNBA All-Star basketball game Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By MARK ANDERSON
 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brittney Griner made an emphatic and emotional return to the WNBA’s mid-season showcase event.

She scored 18 points, including her team’s first six and put down two dunks in the league’s All-Star Game on Saturday night.

The sellout crowd roared when Griner was introduced, and clearly moved by the ovation, she tapped her heart with her right hand. There was no doubt, a year after forcefully being absent from this event, that Griner was the star of the show.

Other news
Catherine Engelbert, commissioner of the WNBA, speaks at a news conference before basketball's WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Phoenix to host 2024 WNBA All-Star Game, with US Olympians vs select team format expected
The 2024 WNBA All-Star Game is headed to Phoenix, setting up as a home game for Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi and a sendoff to the U.S.
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu competes in the WNBA All-Star 3-point contest Friday, July 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Ionescu hits 20 straight shots for a record 37 points to win the 3-point contest; Aces win skills
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu electrified the crowd by scoring a record 37 of a possible 40 points to easily win the 3-point shooting contest at the WNBA All-Star Game.
FILE - Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade signs autographs before an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in Memphis, Tenn. Dwyane Wade is joining the Chicago Sky ownership group, becoming the latest high-profile figure to invest in the WNBA. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill, File)
Ex-NBA star Dwyane Wade to join WNBA’s Chicago Sky ownership group
Dwyane Wade is joining the Chicago Sky ownership group, becoming the latest high-profile figure to invest in the WNBA.
Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon calls to players during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Indiana Fever, Saturday, June 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Las Vegas is the center of the basketball world ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game
The WNBA All-Star Game will be played before a sold-out crowd Saturday in Las Vegas. The 3-point shooting contest and skills competitions will be Friday.

“To have that ovation and all those little memories that I can cherish now, it means the world,” Griner said. “So it was no question I was going to come and play. They have never wavered in their support.”

Griner led Team Stewart, captained by the New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart, to a 143-127 over Team Wilson, led by the Aces’ A’ja Wilson. The 143 points and 270 combined points are All-Star Game records.

Team Stewart’s Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm broke the All-Star Game scoring record with 31 points, setting the mark on a pass from Griner.. Maya Moore and Kelsey Plum each had the previous record with 30 points. Loyd earned MVP honors for the game.

“I played hard because of my parents, I didn’t get them a gift for their anniversary,” Loyd said. “So I think this was acceptable. I hope it is.”

Plum actually tied her own record with 30 points, one of four Aces competing for Team Wilson, who received loud ovations from the home crowd in pregame introductions. Plum, who also had five assists, said sponsors pledged that for each basket and assist, $1,000 would be donated to a Las Vegas charity.

“So I was gunning,” Plum said. “I mean 17 shots in 21 minutes is wild.”

She raised $16,000.

Griner at this time last year was being held in Russia on drug charges, sparking international outrage that she was being wrongfully held. The WNBA named her an honorary starter, with every player wearing her No. 42 jersey in the second half of last year’s game.

This time Griner was actually in the starting lineup — the only one with that jersey number — overshadowing almost everything that happened on the court.

Team Stewart made Griner the focal point from the beginning. She delivered a dunk with 3:50 remaining in the first quarter off an outlet pass from Stewart. Griner also had a dunk just 25 seconds into the second half.

“I called my knees and talked to them and gave them a little pep talk,” the 32-year-old Griner said of her dunks.

She showed that same jumping ability afterward, leaping up on the riser for the post-game news conference.

Griner at one point in the first quarter challenged Team Wilson point guard Chelsea Gray of the Aces, but Gray drove past the nine-time All-Star from the Phoenix Mercury and dropped in a reverse layup from high off the glass. It was one of the few plays that didn’t work out for Griner.

At the first media timeout, Griner was shown on the video board as she sat on the bench with the words, “WELCOME BACK BRITTNEY GRINER” on the screen below her face.

Griner was among the players who wore microphones during the game, joking after missing a 3-pointer that she “got something in my eye.”

The game was played with a 20-second shot clock rather than the usual 24, two four-point spots on each side of the court were added and there were no free throws. The teams combined to hit 12 four-point shots.

New York’s Sabrina Ionescu, representing Team Stewart, made all three of her attempts from four-range in the first half, carrying over her extraordinary shooting from the previous day. Ionescu set a WNBA and NBA record with 37 of a possible 40 points in the 3-point contest. She finished with 18 points.

Sue Bird, Seimone Augustus and Sylvia Fowles were among the ex-WNBA players in attendance, with Fowles wearing Napheesa Collier’s Minnesota Lynx jersey.

Kevin Durant, Anthony Davis and Dwyane Wade were among those with NBA ties watching. Wade is buying an ownership stake in the Chicago Sky.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports