WNBA has most-watched regular season in 21 years; highest average attendance since 2018

FILE - Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) hugs Brittney Griner after the team’s WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Aug. 3, 2023, in Phoenix. Griner’s return to the WNBA after nearly 10 months in a Russian prison hasn’t always been the smoothest ride. There have been injuries. There was a break for mental health. But there have also been many moments of joy. She was welcomed by adoring crowds at nearly every WNBA arena. Individually, she played well, and was selected to play in another All-Star game. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)