Sports

Chicago Sky coach James Wade steps down to take assistant spot with Toronto Raptors

Chicago Sky coach James Wade yells to a referee during the second half of the team’s WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Sky coach and general manager James Wade is stepping down to take an assistant coaching job with the Toronto Raptors.

Wade helped lead the team to its first WNBA championship in 2021 and had an 81-59 record with the team since taking over as head coach in 2019. Previously, he was an assistant with the San Antonio Stars and Minnesota Lynx.

“We are thrilled that James can fulfill a lifelong dream to join the NBA, and we send him our warmest congratulations and best wishes,” Sky Principal Owner Michael Alter said. “We thank James for establishing a winning, team-oriented culture in Chicago and leading the Sky to our first ever WNBA Championship in 2021.”

Other news
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 18 points and the Las Vegas Aces routed the New York Liberty 98-81 on Thursday night in the first meeting between two of the top teams in the WNBA.

The Sky announced Emre Vatansever as the interim GM and head coach. Chicago is 7-9 on the season after Friday night’s 86-78 win over Los Angeles.

Chicago lost four starters from the championship team over the last two years, except for Kahleah Copper.

