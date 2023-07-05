A timeline of the New York Liberty’s itinerary to Las Vegas during a recent 3-game WNBA road trip

FILE - Television actor Allison Mack leaves federal court in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 8, 2019, after pleading guilty to racketeering charges in a case involving a cult-like group based in upstate New York called NXIVM. Mack has been released from a California prison, according to a government website. Online records maintained by the Federal Bureau of Prisons said she was released Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Allison Mack released from prison
FILE - U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., speaks before President Joe Biden about his infrastructure agenda while announcing funding to upgrade Philadelphia's water facilities and replace lead pipes, Feb. 3, 2023, at Belmont Water Treatment Center in Philadelphia. Casey's campaign said Wednesday, July 5, that he raised over $4 million in the last three months, his best fundraising quarter ever as he awaits a Republican challenger to his re-election bid in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Election 2024
FILE - The White House is seen, July 30, 2022, in Washington. The White House was briefly evacuated Sunday evening while President Joe Biden was at Camp David after a suspicious powder was discovered by the Secret Service in a common area of the West Wing, and a preliminary test showed the substance was cocaine, two law enforcement officials said Tuesday.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
Suspected cocaine found at White House
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
Ohtani leaves Angels game
Spectators shelter under umbrellas on court 3 as it starts to rain during the singles match between Denmark's Holger Rune and Britain's George Loffhagen on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon Day 3
Sports

A timeline of the New York Liberty’s itinerary to Las Vegas during a recent 3-game WNBA road trip

Breanna Stewart, left, of the New York Liberty WNBA basketball team waits for coffee after traveling for most of the day at Harry Reid International Airport while traveling with the team Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
1 of 6 | 

Breanna Stewart, left, of the New York Liberty WNBA basketball team waits for coffee after traveling for most of the day at Harry Reid International Airport while traveling with the team Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Airport baggage handlers and New York Liberty WNBA basketball team staff help stack bags at Harry Reid International Airport, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
2 of 6 | 

Airport baggage handlers and New York Liberty WNBA basketball team staff help stack bags at Harry Reid International Airport, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Players and staff of the New York Liberty WNBA basketball team wait to board buses at Harry Reid International Airport, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. The New York Liberty had a 13-hour travel day from Connecticut to Las Vegas during its recent three-game road trip, which required two bus rides, two commercial flights and a few hours in three airports. (AP Photo/John Locher)
3 of 6 | 

Players and staff of the New York Liberty WNBA basketball team wait to board buses at Harry Reid International Airport, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. The New York Liberty had a 13-hour travel day from Connecticut to Las Vegas during its recent three-game road trip, which required two bus rides, two commercial flights and a few hours in three airports. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Baggage handlers and New York Liberty WNBA basketball team load bags onto buses at Harry Reid International Airport, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
4 of 6 | 

Baggage handlers and New York Liberty WNBA basketball team load bags onto buses at Harry Reid International Airport, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Liberty basketball player Sabrina Ionescu, center, waits to go through the security line with the team's manager of basketball operations Micaela Reese behind her at Bradley Airport in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, June 25, 2023. WNBA players fly commercially between games unless they are playing back-to-back when they are allowed to fly charters to get to the second game. (AP Photo/Doug Feinberg)
5 of 6 | 

New York Liberty basketball player Sabrina Ionescu, center, waits to go through the security line with the team’s manager of basketball operations Micaela Reese behind her at Bradley Airport in Hartford, Conn., Wednesday, June 25, 2023. WNBA players fly commercially between games unless they are playing back-to-back when they are allowed to fly charters to get to the second game. (AP Photo/Doug Feinberg)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Leo Stevens, a baggage handler at Harry Reid International Airport, helps move bags belonging to the New York Liberty WNBA basketball team, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
6 of 6 | 

Leo Stevens, a baggage handler at Harry Reid International Airport, helps move bags belonging to the New York Liberty WNBA basketball team, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By The Associated Press
 
Share

The New York Liberty’s three-game road trip last week included multiple bus trips, two airplanes and three airports on the way from Connecticut to Las Vegas. The Associated Press traveled with the Liberty on their 13-hour trek to Las Vegas for Game 2 of the trip. Here is a look at their itinerary (All times are Eastern):

Monday:

— 12:30 p.m. Thirty-three person travel party boarded buses in New York bound for Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, for Tuesday night game against the Sun.

Other news
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, center, goes up to shoot between Connecticut Sun forwards Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) and Liz Dixon, right, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Las Vegas Aces’ bond on and off the court leads to success
The Las Vegas Aces continued their dominant run through the first part of the season with convincing wins over New York and Connecticut last week to move to 15-1.
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) takes a shot over Connecticut Sun guard Tyasha Harris (52) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Plum, Wilson help the Aces rout the Sun 102-84 in a matchup of the WNBA’s top teams
Kelsey Plum scored 25 points and A’ja Wilson added 23 points and 12 rebounds to help the Las Vegas Aces rout the Connecticut Sun 102-84 in a matchup of the top teams in the WNBA.
Chicago Sky coach James Wade yells to a referee during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Sky coach James Wade steps down to take assistant spot with Toronto Raptors
Chicago Sky coach and general manager James Wade is stepping down to take an assistant coaching job with the Toronto Raptors.
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates a basket against the New York Liberty with Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Uncasville, Conn. (Sarah Gordon/The Day via AP)
Alyssa Thomas, DeWanna Bonner and Elena Delle Donne headline WNBA All-Star reserves
WNBA career triple-double leader Alyssa Thomas of Connecticut was selected an All-Star reserve by the league’s coaches.

— 4 p.m. Liberty contingent arrives at Mohegan.

Tuesday:

— 11 a.m. Team participates in shootaround to prepare for Tuesday night’s game.

— 7 p.m. Game against Connecticut tips off.

— 9 p.m. Game ends against Connecticut, with New York notching an 89-81 victory in the first game of the road trip.

Wednesday:

— 6:30 a.m. Players drop off their bags in the lobby of Connecticut hotel to be sent to the airport for trip to Las Vegas.

— 6:45 a.m. Liberty operations staff loads up the bus and heads to Hartford airport.

— 8:15 a.m. Players take bus for hour-long trip to airport.

— 11 a.m. Flight departs Hartford bound for Atlanta.

— 1 p.m. Flight lands in Atlanta and players have 40-minute window to get food before their connection is scheduled to depart.

-- 2 p.m. Connecting flight departs Atlanta for Las Vegas.

— 6 p.m. Team lands in Las Vegas and operations staff waits on bus for luggage to be loaded as players take another bus to team hotel.

— 7:30 p.m. Team checks into hotel in Las Vegas.

Thursday:

— 2 p.m. Team has shootaround to get ready for Las Vegas game.

— 10 p.m. Game against Aces tips off.

— 12 a.m. Game 2 of the road trip ends, Liberty lose 98-81 to the Aces.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports