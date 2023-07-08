This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta unveiled the app to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Twitter threatens legal action against Meta
Wembanyama — Spears
Texas gunman gets 90 life sentences
US sending cluster munitions
Wimbledon
Sports

Collier has 12 points, 12 boards, Lynx win 5th straight, 75-64 over struggling Mercury

 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Napheesa Collier led a balanced attack with 12 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx defeated the struggling Phoenix Mercury 75-64 on Friday night.

Bridget Carleton had 11 points and Kayla McBride, Diamond Miller and Nikolina Milic each added 10 points for the Lynx and Dorka Juhasz had 10 rebounds.

The Lynx, who won their fifth straight, and are now 9-9 after opening the season with six-straight losses.

Phoenix (3-14), which has lost 9 of 10, were led by Michaela Onyenwere with 21 points and Brittney Griner with 12.

Minnesota, which won 90-83 in Phoenix on Saturday, led by as many 24 before Phoenix had a surge in the third quarter with a 23-18 scoring advantage.

The Mercury, who were without Diana Taurasi, shot just 38% and were outrebounded 38-30 and had 19 turnovers. Taurasi sat out to rest.

Minnesota turned 14 turnovers into 14 points and dominated inside to lead 39-21 at the half. The Lynx had 22 points in the paint and led by as many as 19.

