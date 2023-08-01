Minnesota Lynx rebound from 0-6 start behind strong play from rookies

FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif. Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Bed Bath & Beyond relaunches online
FILE - Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter, third from left, both grandsons of Henrietta Lacks, and other descendants of Lacks, outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore, Oct. 4, 2021. The family of Henrietta Lacks is settling a lawsuit against a biotechnology company it accuses of improperly profiting from her cells. Their federal lawsuit in Baltimore claimed Thermo Fisher Scientific has made billions from tissue taken without the Black woman’s consent from her cervical cancer tumor. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, file)
Family of Henrietta Lacks settles lawsuit
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, Trader Joe's logo hangs on a mural at it's market in Cambridge, Mass. Trader Joe's is recalling a broccoli cheddar soup that may contain insects and cooked falafel over possible rocks, about one week after the grocery chain recalled two cookie products over similar concerns. The soup recall impacts Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup with “Use By” dates ranging from July 18 to September 15 of this year, according to a Thursday, July 27, 2023 announcement from the company. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Trader Joe’s recalls
FILE - Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years. He has given Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board
FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
Sports

Minnesota Lynx rebound from 0-6 start behind strong play from rookies

Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) celebrates making long jump shot in the last second of the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
1 of 2 | 

Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) celebrates making long jump shot in the last second of the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn. (Renée Jones Schneider/Star Tribune via AP)
Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve reacts to a call during a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in College Park, Ga. (Matthew Pearson/WABE via AP)
2 of 2 | 

Minnesota Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve reacts to a call during a WNBA basketball game against the Atlanta Dream, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in College Park, Ga. (Matthew Pearson/WABE via AP)
By DOUG FEINBERG
 
Share

After starting the season with six straight losses, it was easy to think that the Minnesota Lynx were on their way to a second consecutive appearance in the WNBA draft lottery.

The Lynx have turned it around, winning three straight, including impressive road victories over New York and Connecticut to move back to .500 (13-13) and climb into sixth place in the standings. Minnesota won both those games against the top teams without All-Star forward Naphessa Collier, who is sidelined with a sprained ankle.

In Collier’s absence, coach Cheryl Reeve has relied upon veterans Kayla McBride and Aerial Powers as well as rookies Diamond Miller, who went No. 2 in the draft, and Dorka Juhasz, who was picked 16th.

“She’s not afraid of the big moment,” Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said after Miller scored 22 points to beat New York. “Lots of times rookies can be intimidated. Look at some of the names on the other side. The rookies we had were excited for the moment.”

Other news
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) makes a layup during the second quarter of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Brittney Griner won’t travel for next 2 games to focus on her mental health, team says
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, front right, works to the basket against Washington Mystics' Cyesha Goree, back right, in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally record first triple-double in franchise history as Wings beat Mystics 90=62

Miller is averaging 13.2 points, second on the team behind Collier. Juhasz is the team’s third leading rebounder with 5.8 a game.

AP WNBA POLL

Las Vegas, New York and Connecticut remain the top three teams in the rankings. Dallas was next with Atlanta moving up to fifth. Minnesota switched places with Washington to climb to sixth. Chicago was eighth. Los Angeles, Seattle, Phoenix and Indiana rounded out the poll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

McBride had a stellar week to help the Lynx win all three of their games. She averaged 20 points while shooting 72% from the field, including making half of her 3-point shot attempts. She also averaged 1.7 steals. Chelsea Gray of Las Vegas, Jewell Loyd of Seattle and Breanna Stewart of New York also received votes.

GRINER WATCH

Brittney Griner is sitting out a few games to focus on her mental health. Phoenix’s All-Star center missed the team’s game in Chicago on Sunday and will also miss Tuesday night’s contest in Indiana. The Mercury then play four straight home games.

The 6-foot-9 center — who became an international story during her 10-month detainment in Russia last year — is averaging 18.2 points and 6.7 rebounds over 20 games this season.

“The Mercury fully support Brittney and we will continue to work together on a timeline for her return,” the team said in a statement on Saturday.

CHASING 10K

Diana Taurasi is within reach of becoming the first player ever to score 10,000 points in her career. The WNBA’s all-time leading scorer returned from a quad injury on Sunday to score 24 points in a loss to Chicago. Taurasi sits 47 points short of reaching that milestone heading into Tuesday night’s game at Indiana.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Las Vegas at New York, Sunday. The second matchup of the top two teams in the WNBA will take place. The Aces used a dominant third quarter to turn the first meeting into a rout. They’ve won 23 of their 25 games this season with the lone losses coming to Connecticut and Dallas. The Liberty have had a busy few weeks. They just finished a five-game in eight-day stretch.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports