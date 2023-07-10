Allisen Corpuz poses with the winner's trophy after the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Allisen Corpuz wins US Women’s Open
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
F1 British Grand Prix
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Huggins has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, Friday, June 16, a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Bob Huggins disputes resignation
This image released by Lionsgate shows Sabrina Wu as Deadeye, from left, Ashley Park as Audrey, Sherry Cola as Lolo, and Stephanie Hsu as Kat, in a scene from "Joy Ride." (Ed Araquel/Lionsgate via AP)
‘Joy Ride’ movie review
Sports

Rhyne Howard scores 32, Dream beat the Sky 88-77, pulling away in the 4th quarter

 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Rhyne Howard scored 32 points and the Atlanta Dream pulled away in the closing minutes to beat the Chicago Sky for the second time in three days, getting an 88-77 victory on Sunday night.

Up one midway through the fourth quarter the Dream surged ahead by cashing in on three turnovers en route to their fifth straight win.

Cheyenne Parker had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Atlanta, which last won five straight games five years ago. Danielle Robinson and Allisha Gray both added 11. Howard had six rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block.

Other news
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, center, goes up to shoot between Connecticut Sun forwards Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) and Liz Dixon, right, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Wilson and Stewart go with familiar choices in WNBA All-Star Game draft
A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart made the WNBA All-Star draft about picking their current and former teammates.
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally brings the ball up during the team's WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, June 7, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Satou and Nyara Sabally were never competitive against each other growing up in Germany. Their mom made sure of that. The sisters, two years apart in age, will play against each other for the first time ever when Dallas visits New York on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Natasha Howard makes 2 FTs with 0.4 to play, Wings hand Aces their second loss of season 80-78
Natasha Howard made two free throws with less than a second to play and the Dallas Wings handed the Las Vegas Aces just their second loss, pulling out an 80-78 win.
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Stewart and Collier plan to start a new women’s league to play in WNBA offseason
WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are starting a new women’s basketball league to give top players another option to play in the U.S. in the offseason once the league’s prioritization rules go into effect next year.
FILE - Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims works against the Phoenix Mercury during a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Seven years ago, Odyssey Sims was the hometown girl and co-star of the Dallas Wings, helping introduce the WNBA to a new Texas market. Five teams and the birth of a child later, Sims is on her second contract of the season in a return to the Wings, mature enough to call the younger version of herself a bad teammate while knowing she has to be a good one for the current faces of the franchise, Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Odyssey Sims comes full circle with WNBA’s Dallas Wings. Ex-Baylor star can’t stop smiling about it
Odyssey Sims is feeling a full-circle moment as she returns to the WNBA’s Dallas Wings. She was the hometown girl and co-star when the franchise moved to the Dallas area from Tulsa seven years ago.

Kahleah Copper led Chicago (8-11) with 28 points. Courtney Williams added 14 and Elizabeth Williams 13 points with nine rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Howard hit a 3-pointer early in the third quarter for a 47-35 Atlanta lead but the Sky stormed back behind Copper, who had 16 points in the quarter. The Sky nabbed the lead a couple of times but Howard knocked down a 3 in the closing seconds for a 68-67 advantage.

One of Chicago’s leads, 61-60, came when Marina Mabrey made two free throws at the 1:56 mark after Nia Coffey was was called for a flagrant-1 foul when Alanna Smith was hit in the head. Smith went into the lockerroom and did not return.

The last lead for the Sky was 67-65 after Dana Evans made two free throws with nine seconds left but Howard erased that Atlanta won the fourth quarter again. The Dream also led by one entering the fourth quarter on Friday before winning 82-68.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports