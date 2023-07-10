Allisen Corpuz poses with the winner's trophy after the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Sunday, July 9, 2023, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Allisen Corpuz wins US Women’s Open
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium after winning the British Formula One Grand Prix race at the Silverstone racetrack, Silverstone, England, Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
British Grand Prix
FILE - An aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, is seen in the night sky in the early morning hours of Monday, April 24, 2023, near Washtucna, Wash. A solar storm forecast for Thursday, July 13, is expected to give skygazers in more than a dozen American states a chance to glimpse the Northern Lights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Northern Lights
FILE - West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins watches from the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. Huggins has been arrested on suspicion of drunken driving, Friday, June 16, a month after the university suspended him for three games for using an anti-gay slur while also denigrating Catholics during a radio interview. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Bob Huggins disputes resignation
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
“Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)”
Sports

Griner dunks, Taurasi gets hot in fourth quarter and Mercury pull out 78-72 win over Sparks

 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner scored 29 points, including her 25th dunk as a professional, and the Phoenix Mercury held on for a 78-72 win over the Los Angeles Sparks in a matchup between two struggling teams on Sunday.

Diana Taurasi added 12 of her 22 in the fourth quarter to put her less than 100 points from 10,000 in her career. Moriah Jefferson scored 11 for the Mercury (4-14), who had lost three straight and nine of 10 for the worst record in the WNBA. Griner, who matched her season high for points, also had 11 rebounds.

Nneka Ogwumike had 20 points and 14 boards to lead the short-handed Sparks (7-12), who have lost five straight. Jordin Canada scored 16 points, Azura Stevens added 13 and Jasmine Thomas 10.

Other news
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson, center, goes up to shoot between Connecticut Sun forwards Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) and Liz Dixon, right, during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Wilson and Stewart go with familiar choices in WNBA All-Star Game draft
A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart made the WNBA All-Star draft about picking their current and former teammates.
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally brings the ball up during the team's WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, June 7, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Satou and Nyara Sabally were never competitive against each other growing up in Germany. Their mom made sure of that. The sisters, two years apart in age, will play against each other for the first time ever when Dallas visits New York on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Natasha Howard makes 2 FTs with 0.4 to play, Wings hand Aces their second loss of season 80-78
Natasha Howard made two free throws with less than a second to play and the Dallas Wings handed the Las Vegas Aces just their second loss, pulling out an 80-78 win.
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Stewart and Collier plan to start a new women’s league to play in WNBA offseason
WNBA stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier are starting a new women’s basketball league to give top players another option to play in the U.S. in the offseason once the league’s prioritization rules go into effect next year.
FILE - Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims works against the Phoenix Mercury during a WNBA basketball game, Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. Seven years ago, Odyssey Sims was the hometown girl and co-star of the Dallas Wings, helping introduce the WNBA to a new Texas market. Five teams and the birth of a child later, Sims is on her second contract of the season in a return to the Wings, mature enough to call the younger version of herself a bad teammate while knowing she has to be a good one for the current faces of the franchise, Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Odyssey Sims comes full circle with WNBA’s Dallas Wings. Ex-Baylor star can’t stop smiling about it
Odyssey Sims is feeling a full-circle moment as she returns to the WNBA’s Dallas Wings. She was the hometown girl and co-star when the franchise moved to the Dallas area from Tulsa seven years ago.

The Sparks were without five players and lost starter Dearica Hamby with a sprained ankle midway through the first half.

Griner had 16 points in the first half as the Mercury took a 42-36 lead. Griner was 7-of-11 shooting, including a dunk early in the second quarter. It was her 18th in the regular season to go with five in all-star games and two in the playoffs.

“It felt good, felt good,” Griner said. ""I thought I forgot how to dunk for a little bit there.”

Griner converted a three-point play to put Phoenix on top 68-55 with six minutes to play but Ogwumike scored eight points before Canada drilled back-to-back 3-pointers and the Sparks were within 72-69 with two minutes to go.

Stevens made a free throw and then the Sparks had a chance to tie with a minute left but a Taurasi foul on Canada was overturned on a coach’s challenge. Taurasi made four free throws and Griner two to secure the win.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports