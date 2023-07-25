FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James warms up at halftime during a high school basketball game against Christopher Columbus at the Hoophall Classic, Monday, January 16, 2023, in Springfield, Mass. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Sports

Seattle looking to end franchise-worst nine-game losing streak

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By DOUG FEINBERG
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Jewell Loyd has never been part of a losing streak like the one that Seattle is on right now.

The Storm have dropped a franchise-record nine straight games heading into Tuesday night’s game at New York. Her rookie year Seattle lost five in a row — the longest one she’s been a part of prior to the current one.

“It’s something that’s different,” Loyd said Monday after practice. “But as long as you’re trying to get better, long term that’s what I look at. ... No one likes to lose and it’s not something that we love to do. No one on this team is OK with losing. ”

This was always going to be a transition year for the Storm with the retirement of Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart leaving for the Liberty in free agency. The Storm have many new faces and Loyd and Coach Noelle Quinn both said that this team is well bonded off the court.

“Our group is very tight with one and another,” Quinn said. “There hasn’t been funky attitudes. From that standpoint, I think they actually do a good job.”

The Storm’s coach said she went through losing streaks like the one Seattle is on when she was a player. In 2007, her rookie year, a young Minnesota Lynx squad lost 10 straight. A few years later she was in Washington when the Mystics dropped their final 13 games.

The third-year coach said that she does see things getting better for the franchise, which is 4-18 right now.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, whether it be this season or next,” she said. “My rookie year there were seven rookies on a team, that’s not normal. The year in D.C. we just weren’t very good. We weren’t as talented.”

AP WNBA POLL

Las Vegas, New York and Connecticut stayed as the top three teams in the rankings Dallas was next with Atlanta moving up to fifth. Washington followed the Dream with Minnesota and Chicago after. Phoenix, Indiana, Los Angeles and Seattle rounded out the poll.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

A’ja Wilson continues to dominant the league, winning Player of the Week honors for a second consecutive week. She averaged 29 points, 14.5 rebounds and three steals to help the Aces win both their games last week and improve to 21-2. Jonquel Jones of New York and Arike Ogunbowale of Dallas also received votes.

SIDELINED STAR

Las Vegas Aces forward Candace Parker underwent successful surgery on a fracture in her left foot on Monday.

Parker has been playing on a fracture all season, but after consulting with doctors, the only option for her to be healthy again and avoid further injury was to have surgery.

“I’ll work my way towards being healthy as soon as possible,” Parker said on social media. “For my teammates, for my circle, for my family, for myself.”

There’s no timetable on Parker’s return.

GAME OF THE WEEK

Connecticut at Dallas. The Wings will look to continue their strong play as they host the Sun in a matchup of two of the top teams in the league.

