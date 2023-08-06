Loyd scores 32, Whitcomb hits key short and Storm defeat mercury 97-91 despite 28 by Taurasi

Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion, practices performs on the uneven bars at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Simone Biles returns to competition
FILE - A bald eagle flies over a partially frozen Des Moines River, Dec. 21, 2022, in Des Moines, Iowa. Fifty years after the Endangered Species Act took effect, environmental advocates and scientists say the law is as essential as ever. Habitat loss, pollution, climate change and disease are putting an estimated 1 million species worldwide at risk. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Endangered Species Act itself may be in peril
FILE - Amanda Zurawski, who developed sepsis and nearly died after being refused an abortion when her water broke at 18 weeks, left, and Samantha Casiano, who was forced to carry a nonviable pregnancy to term and give birth to a baby who died four hours after birth, center, stand with their attorney Molly Duane outside the Travis County Courthouse, Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Austin, Texas. A Texas judge ruled Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, the state’s abortion ban has proven too restrictive for women with serious pregnancy complications and must allow exceptions without doctors fearing the threat of criminal charges. The challenge is believed to be the first in the U.S. brought by women who have been denied abortions since the Supreme Court last year overturned Roe v. Wade, which for nearly 50 years had affirmed the constitutional right to an abortion. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas’ abortion ban too restrictive, judge rules
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Latest on the Women’s World Cup
FILE - This undated file photo shows a shadowy shape that some people say is a the Loch Ness monster in Scotland, later debunked as a hoax. The Loch Ness Centre in Scotland is calling for “budding monster hunters” and volunteers to join in what it dubs the largest search for the Loch Ness Monster since the 1970s. The visitor attraction said Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, that modern technology such as drones that produces thermal images of the lake will “search the waters in a way that has never been done before.” (AP Photo/File)
‘Monster hunters’ wanted in Loch Ness search
Sports

Loyd scores 32, Whitcomb hits key short and Storm defeat mercury 97-91 despite 28 by Taurasi

Phoenix Mercury guard Sug Sutton, bottom, is looked at by Mercury team training staff after being fouled during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
1 of 10 | 

Phoenix Mercury guard Sug Sutton, bottom, is looked at by Mercury team training staff after being fouled during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) shoots over Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. The Storm won 97-91. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
2 of 10 | 

Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor (13) shoots over Phoenix Mercury forward Brianna Turner during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. The Storm won 97-91. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, left, and Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd scramble for the ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. The Storm won 97-91. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
3 of 10 | 

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi, left, and Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd scramble for the ball during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. The Storm won 97-91. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Phoenix Mercury guard Sug Sutton celebrates her score after being fouled during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. The Storm won 97-91. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
4 of 10 | 

Phoenix Mercury guard Sug Sutton celebrates her score after being fouled during the second half of the team’s WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. The Storm won 97-91. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, foreground, argues with officials as forward Brianna Turner walks past during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. The Storm won 97-91. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
5 of 10 | 

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, foreground, argues with officials as forward Brianna Turner walks past during the second half of the team’s WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. The Storm won 97-91. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) celebrates her score against the Phoenix Mercury with center Mercedes Russell (21) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. The Storm won 97-91. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
6 of 10 | 

Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) celebrates her score against the Phoenix Mercury with center Mercedes Russell (21) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. The Storm won 97-91. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor, left, and center Mercedes Russell, right, defend against Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
7 of 10 | 

Seattle Storm center Ezi Magbegor, left, and center Mercedes Russell, right, defend against Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi pauses on the court after missing a shot against the Seattle Storm during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
8 of 10 | 

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi pauses on the court after missing a shot against the Seattle Storm during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Phoenix Mercury interim head coach Nikki Blue, right, talks with Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
9 of 10 | 

Phoenix Mercury interim head coach Nikki Blue, right, talks with Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn gives instructions to her players on the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
10 of 10 | 

Seattle Storm head coach Noelle Quinn gives instructions to her players on the court during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Phoenix Mercury, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 17 of her 32 points in the fourth quarter and Sami Whitcomb hit a back-breaking 3-pointer with 27 seconds left to lift the Seattle Storm to a 97-91 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday night.

Brittney Griner had 22 points for the Mercury after sitting out the previous three games for a mental health break and Diana Taurasi had 28 points in the game after she scored 42 and surpassed 10,000 in her legendary career but it wasn’t enough against the last-place Storm.

Seattle is now 7-20 this season with three wins coming over the Mercury. Unlike the first two matchups, won by an average of 18.5 points, this game had seven ties and 12 lead changes, eight of those in the first half of the fourth quarter. Loyd had six points in an 8-0 run that put Seattle up 87-81 with 3:18 to play.

A Griner three-point play made it 89-87 with 2:31 to go but Loyd banked in 3-pointer at 1:03. Taurasi scored on a drive but then Whitcomb beat the shot clock with a 3 for a 95-89 lead.

Ezi Magbegor had 19 points for Seattle and Whitcomb and Gabby Williams both added 14. Loyd had three 3-pointers, giving her 85 on the season, two more than the team record she established last season. Loyd was also 13 of 14 from the foul line, while the Mercury were 13 of 15.

Sophia Cunningham and Megan Gustafson both had 13 points, all in the first half, when Taurasi had 12. The Storm were within 43-41 with just over two minutes to go when Jordan Horston accidently caught Shey Peddy in the throw for a flagrant 1 foul. Peddy left the game and was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Cunningham made the two free throws in her place. On the ensuing possession, Moriah Jefferson hit a short jumper and the Mercury went on to a 50-41 lead.

Phoenix, which only had three turnovers in the first half, had seven in the third quarter and Seattle used a 14-4 run to surge ahead 68-61. Magbegor had 11 points in the quarter for the Storm. However, the Mercury scored four points in the last six seconds to close within 68-65 entering the fourth quarter.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports