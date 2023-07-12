Hayes scores 22, Bonner 21 and the Sun pull away from the Sky for an 84-72 win

The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses a media conference at a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The United States and other major industrialized nations are pledging long-term security assistance for Ukraine as it continues to fight Russia's invasion. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
NATO and Ukraine
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
Emmy nominations
FILE - The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. In a monthslong inquiry, which included reviewing tens of thousands of pages of documents from more than 100 public records requests, The Associated Press has examined what happens behind the scenes when Supreme Court justices travel to colleges and universities for lectures and other events. The AP learned the identities of donors and politicians invited to events with justices, details about the perks that have accompanied the school visits and information about how school trips have helped advance books sales. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
AP Investigation: Supreme Court ethics
Sports

Hayes scores 22, Bonner 21 and the Sun pull away from the Sky for an 84-72 win

Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner, left, and Chicago Sky's Courtney Williams battle for a rebound during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
1 of 8 | 

Connecticut Sun’s DeWanna Bonner, left, and Chicago Sky’s Courtney Williams battle for a rebound during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas (25) looks to shoot as Chicago Sky's Marina Mabrey defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
2 of 8 | 

Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas (25) looks to shoot as Chicago Sky’s Marina Mabrey defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Connecticut Sun's DiJonai Carrington (21) drives to the basket between Chicago Sky's Elizabeth Williams, left, and Courtney Williams during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
3 of 8 | 

Connecticut Sun’s DiJonai Carrington (21) drives to the basket between Chicago Sky’s Elizabeth Williams, left, and Courtney Williams during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Sky's Elizabeth Williams drives to the basket between Connecticut Sun's DeWanna Bonner, left, and Alyssa Thomas during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Chicago. The Sun won 84-72. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
4 of 8 | 

Chicago Sky’s Elizabeth Williams drives to the basket between Connecticut Sun’s DeWanna Bonner, left, and Alyssa Thomas during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Chicago. The Sun won 84-72. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Sky's Dana Evans (11) drives to the basket past Connecticut Sun's Tyasha Harris during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Chicago. The Sun won 84-72. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
5 of 8 | 

Chicago Sky’s Dana Evans (11) drives to the basket past Connecticut Sun’s Tyasha Harris during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Chicago. The Sun won 84-72. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Sky's Kahleah Copper (2) drives to the basket past Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas as Tyasha Harris watches during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Chicago. The Sun won 84-72. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
6 of 8 | 

Chicago Sky’s Kahleah Copper (2) drives to the basket past Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas as Tyasha Harris watches during the second half of a WNBA basketball game Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Chicago. The Sun won 84-72. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Connecticut Sun head coach Stephanie White directs her team during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Chicago. The Sun won 84-72. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
7 of 8 | 

Connecticut Sun head coach Stephanie White directs her team during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Chicago. The Sun won 84-72. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Chicago Sky interim head coach Emre Vatansever, right, talks with guard Courtney Williams during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Chicago. The Sun won 84-72. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
8 of 8 | 

Chicago Sky interim head coach Emre Vatansever, right, talks with guard Courtney Williams during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in Chicago. The Sun won 84-72. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Tiffany Hayes scored 22 points, DeWanna Bonner added 21 and the Connecticut Sun defeated the Chicago Sky 84-72 on Wednesday.

Alyssa Thomas added 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Sun (15-5), who would have advanced to the Commissioner’s Cup championship game against Las Vegas if the New York Liberty hadn’t pulled out an overtime win at Indiana.

Kahleah Cooper had 22 points and Elizabeth Williams 16 for the Sky (8-12), who have lost three straight.

Other news
Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) looks to shoot over New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones (35) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. The Liberty defeated the Fever 95-87 in overtime. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Liberty blow lead, top Fever in overtime 95-87 to advance to Commissioner’s Cup final
Sabrina Ionescu scored eight of her 34 points in overtime and the New York Liberty clinched a berth in the Commissioner’s Cup championship with a 95-87 win over the Indiana Fever, despite blowing an 18-point fourth-quarter lead.
Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum (10) celebrates a 3-point basket against the New York Liberty during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
WNBA All-Star skills competition now features teammates partnering up
The WNBA is changing its All-Star skills challenge with the new format pitting four sets of teammates against each other in a head-to-head competition.
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) is guarded by New York Liberty forward Betnijah Laney (44) and forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)
Stewart has Liberty one win away from spot in Commissioner’s Cup title game
Breanna Stewart has already won one Commissioner’s Cup championship. She hopes to get New York to this year’s in-season tournament title game to have a chance at another one.
People practice at the new Las Vegas Aces training facility Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Henderson, Nev. The Aces opened the 64,000-square-foot facility before this season and is the first built specifically for a WNBA team in the league's 27-year history. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Aces enjoy state-of-the-art WNBA facility as they get set to host All-Star game
A’ja Wilson is all too happy to show off her coveted corner locker. in the Las Vegas’ new practice facility.

Bonner scored 10 points in the third quarter when the Sun turned a two-point halftime deficit into a 10-point lead.

The Sun, who have won three straight heading into the All-Star break, outscored the Sky 46-30 in the paint and had 26 points off 17 Chicago turnovers.

The Sky took a 38-36 halftime lead by closing with an 18-7 run. Chicago shot 40% for the game.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports