Judge restricts WNBA’s Riquna Williams to Vegas area following felony domestic violence arrest
Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams waits to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Williams faces felony domestic strangulation, battery and other charges in an alleged attack on her wife. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams appears in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Williams faces felony domestic strangulation, battery and other charges in an alleged attack on her wife. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
FILE - Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) drives against Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. Las Vegas Aces player Riquna Williams has been accused of felony domestic violence involving a person authorities say is her spouse. A judge on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, said the veteran shooting guard can be freed from jail without bail but can’t contact her alleged victim pending another court appearance next week.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
This booking photo released by the Clark County, Nev., Detention Center shows Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams, 33, following her arrest Tuesday, July 25, 2023, on felony domestic violence charges. Williams, a veteran WNBA player and member of last year’s championship-winning Las Vegas Aces, has been barred from the team after her arrest on felony domestic violence charges involving a person authorities say is her spouse. A Las Vegas judge said Wednesday the veteran WNBA shooting guard can be freed from jail without bail pending an Aug. 2, 2023, court appearance, but can’t contact her alleged victim. (Clark County Detention Center via AP)
This booking photo released by the Clark County, Nev., Detention Center shows Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams, 33, following her arrest Tuesday, July 25, 2023, on felony domestic violence charges. Williams, a veteran WNBA player and member of last year’s championship-winning Las Vegas Aces, has been barred from the team after her arrest on felony domestic violence charges involving a person authorities say is her spouse. A Las Vegas judge said Wednesday the veteran WNBA shooting guard can be freed from jail without bail pending an Aug. 2, 2023, court appearance, but can’t contact her alleged victim. (Clark County Detention Center via AP)
Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams waits to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Williams faces felony domestic strangulation, battery and other charges in an alleged attack on her wife. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams waits to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Williams faces felony domestic strangulation, battery and other charges in an alleged attack on her wife. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams appears in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Williams faces felony domestic strangulation, battery and other charges in an alleged attack on her wife. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams appears in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Williams faces felony domestic strangulation, battery and other charges in an alleged attack on her wife. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
FILE - Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) drives against Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. Las Vegas Aces player Riquna Williams has been accused of felony domestic violence involving a person authorities say is her spouse. A judge on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, said the veteran shooting guard can be freed from jail without bail but can’t contact her alleged victim pending another court appearance next week.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
FILE - Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) drives against Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. Las Vegas Aces player Riquna Williams has been accused of felony domestic violence involving a person authorities say is her spouse. A judge on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, said the veteran shooting guard can be freed from jail without bail but can’t contact her alleged victim pending another court appearance next week.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
This booking photo released by the Clark County, Nev., Detention Center shows Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams, 33, following her arrest Tuesday, July 25, 2023, on felony domestic violence charges. Williams, a veteran WNBA player and member of last year’s championship-winning Las Vegas Aces, has been barred from the team after her arrest on felony domestic violence charges involving a person authorities say is her spouse. A Las Vegas judge said Wednesday the veteran WNBA shooting guard can be freed from jail without bail pending an Aug. 2, 2023, court appearance, but can’t contact her alleged victim. (Clark County Detention Center via AP)
This booking photo released by the Clark County, Nev., Detention Center shows Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams, 33, following her arrest Tuesday, July 25, 2023, on felony domestic violence charges. Williams, a veteran WNBA player and member of last year’s championship-winning Las Vegas Aces, has been barred from the team after her arrest on felony domestic violence charges involving a person authorities say is her spouse. A Las Vegas judge said Wednesday the veteran WNBA shooting guard can be freed from jail without bail pending an Aug. 2, 2023, court appearance, but can’t contact her alleged victim. (Clark County Detention Center via AP)
This booking photo released by the Clark County, Nev., Detention Center shows Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams, 33, following her arrest Tuesday, July 25, 2023, on felony domestic violence charges. Williams, a veteran WNBA player and member of last year’s championship-winning Las Vegas Aces, has been barred from the team after her arrest on felony domestic violence charges involving a person authorities say is her spouse. A Las Vegas judge said Wednesday the veteran WNBA shooting guard can be freed from jail without bail pending an Aug. 2, 2023, court appearance, but can’t contact her alleged victim. (Clark County Detention Center via AP)
This booking photo released by the Clark County, Nev., Detention Center shows Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams, 33, following her arrest Tuesday, July 25, 2023, on felony domestic violence charges. Williams, a veteran WNBA player and member of last year’s championship-winning Las Vegas Aces, has been barred from the team after her arrest on felony domestic violence charges involving a person authorities say is her spouse. A Las Vegas judge said Wednesday the veteran WNBA shooting guard can be freed from jail without bail pending an Aug. 2, 2023, court appearance, but can’t contact her alleged victim. (Clark County Detention Center via AP)
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge restricted WNBA player Riquna Williams on Wednesday from leaving the Las Vegas area and told her she must adhere to personal restrictions to remain free from jail pending court action in a felony domestic violence case.
Williams, 33, a member of last year’s championship Las Vegas Aces team, hasn’t played this season because of a back injury. She stood silently while her attorney, Brandon Albright, said she intends to plead not guilty. Albright also met at the bench with Justice of the Peace Amy Mitchell Williams and prosecutor John Torre. The judge and the basketball player are not related.
Torre noted that Williams is under GPS monitoring and the judge told Williams she’s prohibited from leaving Clark County, banned from using alcohol, must answer telephonic check-ins from detention officials, and cannot contact the alleged victim by any means.
Outside court, Albright told reporters that Williams was “doing what she can to show the court she’s doing everything right.”
The shooting guard nicknamed “Bay Bay” averaged 6.7 points last season but has been barred from the team since her arrest. The judge set her next court date for Sept. 7. That is a week before WNBA playoffs begin.
Williams faces five felony charges, including domestic battery by strangulation, coercion by force and assault with a weapon. She also faces four misdemeanor domestic battery charges.
Williams was arrested July 25. Police say she and her wife told officers they argued about breaking up after about four years together. They married last September. The judge on Wednesday noted that the alleged victim has moved out of state.
Williams served a 10-game league suspension in 2019 after an arrest on domestic-battery charges. She was playing for the Los Angeles Sparks at the time.
Williams played for the University of Miami before she was drafted in 2012 by the Tulsa Shock. She also has played professionally overseas.