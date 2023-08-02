Judge restricts WNBA’s Riquna Williams to Vegas area following felony domestic violence arrest

FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman sentenced to death
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
N.J. lieutenant governor dies
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
U.S. News

Judge restricts WNBA’s Riquna Williams to Vegas area following felony domestic violence arrest

Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams waits to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Williams faces felony domestic strangulation, battery and other charges in an alleged attack on her wife. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
1 of 5 | 

Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams waits to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Williams faces felony domestic strangulation, battery and other charges in an alleged attack on her wife. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams appears in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Williams faces felony domestic strangulation, battery and other charges in an alleged attack on her wife. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
2 of 5 | 

Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams appears in Las Vegas Justice Court Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Williams faces felony domestic strangulation, battery and other charges in an alleged attack on her wife. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
FILE - Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) drives against Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. Las Vegas Aces player Riquna Williams has been accused of felony domestic violence involving a person authorities say is her spouse. A judge on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, said the veteran shooting guard can be freed from jail without bail but can't contact her alleged victim pending another court appearance next week.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
3 of 5 | 

FILE - Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) drives against Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. Las Vegas Aces player Riquna Williams has been accused of felony domestic violence involving a person authorities say is her spouse. A judge on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, said the veteran shooting guard can be freed from jail without bail but can’t contact her alleged victim pending another court appearance next week.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
This booking photo released by the Clark County, Nev., Detention Center shows Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams, 33, following her arrest Tuesday, July 25, 2023, on felony domestic violence charges. Williams, a veteran WNBA player and member of last year's championship-winning Las Vegas Aces, has been barred from the team after her arrest on felony domestic violence charges involving a person authorities say is her spouse. A Las Vegas judge said Wednesday the veteran WNBA shooting guard can be freed from jail without bail pending an Aug. 2, 2023, court appearance, but can't contact her alleged victim. (Clark County Detention Center via AP)
4 of 5 | 

This booking photo released by the Clark County, Nev., Detention Center shows Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams, 33, following her arrest Tuesday, July 25, 2023, on felony domestic violence charges. Williams, a veteran WNBA player and member of last year’s championship-winning Las Vegas Aces, has been barred from the team after her arrest on felony domestic violence charges involving a person authorities say is her spouse. A Las Vegas judge said Wednesday the veteran WNBA shooting guard can be freed from jail without bail pending an Aug. 2, 2023, court appearance, but can’t contact her alleged victim. (Clark County Detention Center via AP)
This booking photo released by the Clark County, Nev., Detention Center shows Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams, 33, following her arrest Tuesday, July 25, 2023, on felony domestic violence charges. Williams, a veteran WNBA player and member of last year's championship-winning Las Vegas Aces, has been barred from the team after her arrest on felony domestic violence charges involving a person authorities say is her spouse. A Las Vegas judge said Wednesday the veteran WNBA shooting guard can be freed from jail without bail pending an Aug. 2, 2023, court appearance, but can't contact her alleged victim. (Clark County Detention Center via AP)
5 of 5 | 

This booking photo released by the Clark County, Nev., Detention Center shows Las Vegas Aces WNBA basketball player Riquna Williams, 33, following her arrest Tuesday, July 25, 2023, on felony domestic violence charges. Williams, a veteran WNBA player and member of last year’s championship-winning Las Vegas Aces, has been barred from the team after her arrest on felony domestic violence charges involving a person authorities say is her spouse. A Las Vegas judge said Wednesday the veteran WNBA shooting guard can be freed from jail without bail pending an Aug. 2, 2023, court appearance, but can’t contact her alleged victim. (Clark County Detention Center via AP)
By KEN RITTER
 
Share

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge restricted WNBA player Riquna Williams on Wednesday from leaving the Las Vegas area and told her she must adhere to personal restrictions to remain free from jail pending court action in a felony domestic violence case.

Williams, 33, a member of last year’s championship Las Vegas Aces team, hasn’t played this season because of a back injury. She stood silently while her attorney, Brandon Albright, said she intends to plead not guilty. Albright also met at the bench with Justice of the Peace Amy Mitchell Williams and prosecutor John Torre. The judge and the basketball player are not related.

Torre noted that Williams is under GPS monitoring and the judge told Williams she’s prohibited from leaving Clark County, banned from using alcohol, must answer telephonic check-ins from detention officials, and cannot contact the alleged victim by any means.

Outside court, Albright told reporters that Williams was “doing what she can to show the court she’s doing everything right.”

Other news
FILE - Las Vegas Aces guard Riquna Williams (2) drives against Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird (10) during the second half of Game 4 of a WNBA basketball playoffs semifinal Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Seattle. Las Vegas Aces player Riquna Williams has been accused of felony domestic violence involving a person authorities say is her spouse. A judge on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, said the veteran shooting guard can be freed from jail without bail but can't contact her alleged victim pending another court appearance next week.(AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson, File)
WNBA’s Riquna Williams out of Aces activities after felony domestic violence arrest in Las Vegas

The shooting guard nicknamed “Bay Bay” averaged 6.7 points last season but has been barred from the team since her arrest. The judge set her next court date for Sept. 7. That is a week before WNBA playoffs begin.

Williams faces five felony charges, including domestic battery by strangulation, coercion by force and assault with a weapon. She also faces four misdemeanor domestic battery charges.

Williams was arrested July 25. Police say she and her wife told officers they argued about breaking up after about four years together. They married last September. The judge on Wednesday noted that the alleged victim has moved out of state.

Williams served a 10-game league suspension in 2019 after an arrest on domestic-battery charges. She was playing for the Los Angeles Sparks at the time.

Williams played for the University of Miami before she was drafted in 2012 by the Tulsa Shock. She also has played professionally overseas.