Sports

Natasha Howard, Arike Ogunbowale have double-doubles, Wings rip Lynx 107-67

 
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 28 with 14 rebounds, Arike Ogunbowale also had her first career double-double and the Dallas Wings blew out the Minnesota Lynx 107-67 on Wednesday.

Satou Sabally, with five 3-pointers, and Teaira McCowan both had 19 points for the Wings (11-9). Ogunbowale had 16 with a career-high 11 assists.

Napheesa Collier had 11 points and Kayla McBride 10 for the Lynx (9-11), who gave up 113 points to Las Vegas on Sunday.

In addition to having a season-high for points in a game, 52 came inside the paint, also a season-high for Dallas. The Wings had a 43-28 rebounding advantage and turned 15 turnovers into 25 points. They had a season-high 31 assists on 41 baskets, shooting 52%.

Sabally hit a jumper to put Dallas up 10-9 and start an 8-0 run. The Wings steadily pulled away, leading 28-19 after one quarter and 50-32 at the half before outscoring the Lynx 31-18 inthe third quarter.

