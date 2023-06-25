All-Star Nneka Ogwumike scores 27 with 12 boards to lead LA Sparks to 93-83 win over Dallas
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike scored 27 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Los Angeles Sparks to a 93-83 win over the Dallas Wings on Sunday.
Ogwumike, named to her eighth WNBA All-Star game earlier in the day, scored six points in the final four minutes to give the Sparks (7-7) some breathing room. Her two free throws at 1:03 made it 88-81 and the Sparks made five of six in the final minute to pull away.
Dearica Hamby added 17 points for the Sparks (7-7) and Karlie Samuelson added 14. Ogwumike also had four assists, two steals and two blocks.
Crysal Dangerfield and Arike Ogunbowale both had 18 points for the Wings (6-8). Teaira McCowan added 14 points and Natasha Howard 13.
Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally, who were also announced all-star starters, struggled during the game. Ogunbowale was 6-of-18 shooting, including 1 of 9 from 3-point range. Sabally was held to eight points while dealing with foul problems.
Hawks clear cap room, trade Collins to Jazz for Gay, future 2nd rounder, AP source says
Griner's WNBA return a mixed bag, but experience in Russia helps her keep perspective
Ticket sales and anticipation are high ahead of Lionel Messi's arrival at Inter Miami
Chicago Blackhawks acquire forward Taylor Hall in multiplayer trade with Boston Bruins
Kalani Brown’s layup had Dallas on top 79-78 with 5 1/2 minutes to play but Hamby quickly answered with a layup. The Wings missed their next four shots and Ogwumike led an 8-2 surge in the next three minutes.
Dallas trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half but shot 53% to overcome 10 turnovers to forge a 44-44 tie at the break. Ogunbowale scored 11 points in the second quarter.
The Wings opened a 71-60 lead with less than two minutes to go in the third quarter. The Sparks’ Destanni Henderson and Samuelson hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Ogwumike converted a three-point play to get LA back into it. Dallas led 73-71 heading into the fourth quarter.
Dallas cooled off, finishing at 43% for the game.
___
AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports