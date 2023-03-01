Deferred sentence for Montana woman who shot puppy, not wolf

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — A northwestern Montana woman has been given a six-month deferred imposition of sentence after pleading no contest to a charge alleging she shot a 6-month-old husky puppy believing it was a wolf.

The misdemeanor animal cruelty case drew international attention because the woman posted an image of the puppy, which she had skinned, on social media and bragged that she’d shot a young wolf.

As part of Tuesday’s plea agreement, Justice of the Peace Eric Hummel ordered the woman to complete an online hunter safety course and surrender the rifle she used to kill the puppy for six months, the Daily Inter Lake reported.

The husky was among a group of dogs and puppies that had been abandoned on national forest land in northwestern Montana in mid-September 2022, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has said.

The county’s animal shelter cared for the dogs and treated them for a viral infection before they could be adopted.