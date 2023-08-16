Wolfsburg signs Croatia attacking midfielder Lovro Majer from French club Rennes

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg signed Croatia attacking midfielder Lovro Majer from French team Rennes on Wednesday.

The Bundesliga club said the 25-year-old Majer signed a five-year contract through June 2028 and will wear the No. 19 jersey.

“It’s no secret that Lovro has been high on our list for a while now,” Wolfsburg sporting director Sebastian Schindzielorz said. “He is a creative, technically very gifted player who has proved his worth over the past two years in France. He also has plenty of experience on the European stage, having played in the Europa League with Rennes and the Champions League with Dinamo Zagreb.”

Majer made making 241 appearances for local rivals Dinamo and Lokomotiva Zagreb before moving to France in 2021. He scored eight goals in 62 league appearances for Rennes.

Majer’s arrival compensates Wolfsburg for the departure of Felix Nmecha to league rival Borussia Dortmund. Kicker magazine reported Wolfsburg was paying 25 million euros ($27.3 million) for the player, making him the club’s third most expensive signing.

“Lovro will now give us even more options in midfield — he can operate in the center but is also a good player to have on the flanks,” Schindzielorz said.

Majer has made 22 appearances for Croatia, including at last year’s World Cup.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer