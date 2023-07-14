Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Sports

Wolves fined and told to implement action plan after discriminatory chanting against Chelsea

 
LONDON (AP) — Wolverhampton was fined 100,000 pounds ($131,000) on Friday and told to implement an action plan following discriminatory chanting by its fans during a Premier League match against Chelsea in April.

The sanctions were imposed by an independent regulatory commission set up by the Football Association after Wolves acknowledged the homophobic nature of its supporters’ chants on two separate occasions in the second half of the April 8 game at Molineux.

“They failed to ensure their spectators and/or supporters — and anyone purporting to be their supporters or followers — conduct themselves in an orderly fashion,” the FA said, “and do not use words or otherwise behave in a way which is improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting with either express or implied reference to sexual orientation.”

Other news
FILE - Netherlands' Jurrien Timber poses prior to the Euro 2024 group B qualifying soccer match between France and the Netherlands at the Stade de France in Saint Denis, outside Paris, France, on March 24, 2023. Arsenal has signed Netherlands defender Jurriën Timber from Ajax to strengthen its defensive options for another run at the Premier League title and a return to the Champions League. Ajax says Timber has moved for a fee of 40 million euros ($45 million). It could rise to 45 million euros ($50.5 million) with add-ons. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Arsenal signs Jurrien Timber from Ajax for $45M to strengthen defensive options
Arsenal has signed Netherlands defender Jurriën Timber from Ajax to strengthen its defensive options for another run at the Premier League title.
FILE - Referee Clement Turpin shows a yellow card to Barcelona's Sergio Busquets, left, after he fouled Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho, ground, during the Europa League playoff second leg soccer match between Manchester United and Barcelona at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. UEFA has fined Barcelona $560,000 and Manchester United must pay $336,000 for breaking Financial Fair Play rules. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson, File)
Barcelona, Man United fined by UEFA for breaking financial fair play rules
UEFA has fined Barcelona $560,000 and Manchester United must pay $336,000 for breaking Financial Fair Play rules.
FILE - Berlin's Jessic Ngankam, second left, celebrates scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and FC Schalke 04 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on May 12, 2021. Eintracht Frankfurt has signed German youth international Jessic Ngankam from Hertha Berlin, increasing competition for places behind star forward Randal Kolo Muani. The Bundesliga club said Friday July 14, 2023 the 22-year-old Ngankam had signed a five-year contract after it reached agreement with Hertha over his transfer. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, Pool, File)
Eintracht Frankfurt signs Germany under-21 forward Jessic Ngankam from Hertha Berlin
Eintracht Frankfurt has signed Germany under-21 forward Jessic Ngankam from Hertha Berlin on a five-year contract.
United States soccer player Christian Pulisic, front, waves as he arrives in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, for medical tests at Italian Serie A soccer team AC Milan before an expected transfer from British club FC Chelsea. (Stefano Porta/LaPresse via AP)
Christian Pulisic signs with US-owned AC Milan to revive his club career before home World Cup
Christian Pulisic will attempt to revive his sagging club career at American-owned AC Milan leading into a home World Cup in the United States in 2026.

Wolves condemned the chanting in a post-match statement but must take further steps to prevent similar future incidents as part of an action plan ordered by the commission.

On Thursday, Leeds fan Oliver Abrahamson was fined and handed a three-year soccer banning order for homophobic chanting during his team’s league game at Chelsea on March 4, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

