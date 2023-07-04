This year's woman's champion Miki Sudo, left, and man's champion Joey Chestnut, right, stand together during the 2023 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in the Coney Island section of the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, July. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Nathan’s hot dog eating contest
Israeli soldiers drive an APC out of the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, during an Israeli military raid on the militant stronghold of the Jenin refugee camp, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
West Bank
Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, left, shares a word with tennis champion Roger Federer in the royal box, on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)
Princess Kate and Federer
FILE - A diverse line of Barbies are displayed at Toy Fair New York on Feb. 24, 2020. Vietnam's state media have reported that the government banned distribution of the popular ‘Barbie’ movie because it includes a view of a map showing disputed Chinese territorial claims in the South China Sea. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Vietnam bans ‘Barbie’ movie
The announcement of the social media app 'Threads' is displayed in Apple's US App Store seen on the screen of a smartphone in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter in a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (Christoph Dernbach/dpa via AP)
Rival Twitter app
U.S. News

Woman rescued after days stuck in swamp in Massachusetts park after hikers hear screams, police say

 
Share

EASTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who went missing last week has been found alive in a swampy area of a state park after hikers heard the woman’s cries for help, police said.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, was reported missing on June 26, and police in recent days had appealed to the public for help in finding her.

Officers were called Monday evening to Borderland State Park, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Boston, after hikers called 911 and reported hearing a woman’s screams coming from a swampy area of the park, according to Easton Police investigators.

Other news
FILE - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey smiles during inauguration ceremonies in the House Chamber at the Statehouse, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Boston. Healey — one of the country's first two openly lesbian elected governors and a descendant of Irish immigrants — is planning to address the Irish Senate on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, to help commemorate the 30th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Ireland. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File)
One of America’s first elected lesbian governors addresses Irish Senate on LBGTQ rights anniversary
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey addressed the Irish Senate on Tuesday to help commemorate the 30th anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality in Ireland.
New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones, rear right, is shown at his arraignment on gun charges at East Boston Municipal Court, Tuesday, June 20, 2023, in Boston, Mass. Jones was charged with carrying two loaded guns in his carry-on luggage at Logan Airport. (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Patriots defensive back Jack Jones pleads not guilty to 9 gun charges
New England Patriots defensive back Jack Jones pleaded not guilty to nine counts of weapons violations in connection with his arrest at a Logan Airport security checkpoint with two loaded guns in his carry-on bag.
Mass. Gov. Maura Healey, left, applauds as Terrance Williams, center, faces reporters during a news conference, Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Statehouse, in Boston. Healey recommended pardons for seven individuals, including Williams, who was found delinquent of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in 1984 at age 15 when he got into an altercation with a friend. (AP Photo/Steve LeBlanc)
Massachusetts governor recommends pardons for seven just halfway through first year in office
Gov. Maura Healey has recommended pardons for seven individuals, an unusual move for a Massachusetts governor just five months into her first term.
FILE - In this May 22, 2019, file photo, a shark warning warns beachgoers at Lecount Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, Mass. Scientists monitoring the white shark population in the waters off Cape Cod are stepping up their game by attaching more highly sophisticated sensors that include cameras to the predators to help keep beachgoers informed and safe, researchers said Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
‘Smartphones’ for sharks: Scientists upgrade sensors to keep track of Cape Cod’s white sharks
Scientists monitoring the white shark population in the waters off Cape Cod are attaching better sensors to the predators, including cameras.

Police arrived and heard Tetewsky’s cries through thick bush, but couldn’t see her. Then, three officers waded about 50 feet (15 meters) through the swamp to reach Tetewsky, authorities said.

Investigators said the woman might have been trapped in the swampy area for at least three days.

Tetwesky was taken to a hospital with what investigators described as serious but not life-threatening injuries.