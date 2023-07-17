FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Deaths of four Oregon women over three months are linked, authorities say, reversing earlier call

FILE - A Portland police vehicle is parked at a crime scene in Portland, Ore., on March 12, 2014. Authorities in Oregon say the deaths of four women whose bodies were found over three months starting in February 2023, with the last one found in May, are linked and that at least one person of interest has been identified. In Portland, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office says no charges have been filed against anyone but added that the community is not currently in any danger. (Mike Zacchino/The Oregonian via AP, File)

By ANDREW SELSKY and REBECCA BOONE
 
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The bodies of four women began appearing in wooded areas in northwest Oregon in February, though police initially said the cases appeared to be unconnected. But on Monday, prosecutors dropped a bombshell, saying they are linked and “at least one person of interest” has been identified.

The state medical examiner has not determined the cause or manner of death for any of the women, prosecutors said in a statement. Officials did not use the words “serial killer” in announcing the connection between the deaths.

But, in an about-face from a June 4 Portland Police Bureau statement saying six deaths did not appear to be connected, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s office in Portland announced that four of them are.

“Investigators and prosecutors from multiple law enforcement agencies have been working collaboratively, ... and they have determined that there are links between four cases: Kristin Smith, Charity Perry, Bridget Webster, and Ashley Real,” the prosecutor’s office said.

“Investigators have interviewed multiple people in connection with these cases and have identified at least one person of interest that is linked to all four,” the DA’s office added.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office in Portland says no charges have been filed against anyone but that the community is not currently in any danger. Local media reported that a man is in custody.

The women’s bodies were found in Portland and rural areas starting on Feb. 19, with the latest one found on May 7. One body was found about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Portland, near a creek in Polk County.

The first body discovered was that of Smith, 22, found in a wooded area in a suburb southeast of Portland. Smith’s disappearance was reported to police in suburban Gresham on Dec. 22, 2022.

“It’s quite like a piece of you is missing, that’s really the only way you can describe it,” Hailey Smith, Kristin’s sister, told KPTV, a Portland television station, as family members searched for the then-missing woman.

Family members hung up fliers and looked for Smith near homeless shelters and other sites in downtown Portland. And a private “Justice for Kristin Smith” Facebook page with over 600 members was created over four months ago.

Perry was 24 when she died. Her body was found on April 24 near a state park alongside the Columbia River, east of Portland.

Webster’s body was found on April 30 near Mill Creek in rural northwest Polk County. She was 31.

Real, 22, was last seen at a fast-food restaurant near Portland on March 27, police said. She was reported missing on April 4. Her body was found on May 7 in a forest southeast of Portland.

Investigators from nine law enforcement agencies, including the prosecutor’s offices in three Oregon counties and the Oregon State Police, have been collaborating on the cases, authorities said.

This story has been updated to correct the location where two of the women’s bodies were discovered. While two of the women were from Gresham and Milwaukie, the bodies were found elsewhere in rural areas.

Boone reported from Boise, Idaho.