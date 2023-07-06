FILE - This image provided by Eisai in January 2023 shows vials and packaging for their medication, Leqembi. On Thursday, July 6, 2023, U.S. officials granted full approval to the closely watched Alzheimer’s drug, clearing the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people with the brain-robbing disease. (Eisai via AP, File)
Sports

Thai golfer disqualified at US Women’s Open when caddie uses rangefinder

 
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Natthakritta Vongtaveelap of Thailand only made it through five holes Thursday in the U.S. Women’s Open when she was disqualified for her caddie using a rangefinder.

The USGA said the Thai’s caddie used the distance measuring device on multiple occasions. She was even par through the 14th hole — having started on No. 10 — when she was disqualified.

Such devices are allowed at LPGA Tour-sanctioned events except for the U.S. Women’s Open, which is run by the USGA, and the Women’s British Open run by the R&A.

Vongtaveelap missed the cut last week in the Women’s PGA Championship. The PGA of America allows rangefinders, hopeful it will help with pace of play for when players get out of position and might need extra time to measure distances.

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports