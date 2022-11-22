England forward Beth Mead sustains torn ACL

LONDON (AP) — England forward Beth Mead sustained a torn anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Arsenal, raising questions about her availability for the women’s World Cup next summer.

The 27-year-old Mead, who helped England win the European Championship, was injured Saturday during Arsenal’s 3-2 loss to Manchester United in the Women’s Super League.

“Unfortunately, this means that Beth is set for an extended period on the sidelines,” the club said in a statement Tuesday confirming the torn ACL. “She will see a surgeon in the coming days, after which further details on timescales will be established.”

Australia and New Zealand are hosting the World Cup beginning July 20.

Mead was the runner-up to Spain’s Alexia Putellas for the Ballon d’Or award last month. At the Euros this summer, she was named player of the tournament and claimed the Golden Boot with six goals.



