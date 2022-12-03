North Carolina women beat defending champ FSU in College Cup

North Carolina's Aleigh Gambone (16) is congratulated on her goal against Florida State by Tori Dellaperuta, as teammates gather during the first half of an NCAA women's soccer tournament semifinal in Cary, N.C., Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

CARY, N.C. (AP) — Tori Hansen and Julia Dorsey scored seven minutes apart in the second half and North Carolina held off No. 1 overall seed Florida State 3-2 on Friday night in the semifinals of the NCAA Division I women’s soccer championship.

North Carolina (20-4-1), making its 31st College Cup appearance, is searching for its first title since 2012 when they were also a No. 2 seed. The Tar Heels have won 21 of the previous 40 national championships.

North Carolina took a 3-0 lead in the 66th minute when Dorsey headed home Emily Moxley’s free kick , but Onyi Echegini scored less than a minute later for her team-leading 11th goal of the season for Florida State.

The defending champions pulled within 3-2 in the 76th when Heather Payne headed Echegini’s cross through the legs of goalkeeper Emmie Allen.

Allen, a freshman, made a season-high nine saves to help North Carolina avenge a 2-1 loss to Florida State on Nov. 6 in the ACC championship game.

Aleigh Gambone scored her second goal of the season, first since Aug. 18, for North Carolina to open the scoring in the 42nd. Maddie Dahlien sent a deflected ball across the goal and a failed clearance attempt fell to the feet of Gambone at the penalty spot for a calm finish.

Hansen scored on a penalty kick in the 59th minute following a handball by Heather Gilchrist in the box. Hansen, the North Carolina captain, is 5 for 5 from the penalty spot this season and has eight goals.

Cristina Roque, the ACC goalkeeper of the year, made three saves for Florida State (17-3-3).

