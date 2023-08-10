AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
United States’ Lindsey Horan celebrates her team’s first US goal during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Brazil’s Debinha celebrates her goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
France’s goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin watches the ball head towards the net during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Panama and France in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jessica Gratigny)
Netherlands’ Danielle Van de Donk, left, competes for the ball with South Africa’s Bongeka Gamede during the Women’s World Cup Group round of 16 soccer match between Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
Jamaica’s Jody Brown pulls down France’s Grace Geyoro which drew a yellow card during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
South Africa’s Bambanani Mbane reacts as she falls after colliding with Netherlands’ Lieke Martens during the Women’s World Cup Group round of 16 soccer match between Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
Colombian fans celebrate at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Colombia won 2-1. (AP Photo/Jessica Gratigny)
Zambia’s Lushomo Mweemba celebrates the first goal of the match during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
Jamaica’s Cheyna Matthews shields her eyes as rain intensifies during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Netherlands’ Jill Roord’s, centre, reacts with teammate Lineth Beerensteyn, left, after scoring her team’s first goal goal during the Women’s World Cup Group round of 16 soccer match between Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Japan’s Riko Ueki, right, is fouled by Zambia’s Catherine Musonda during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
Spain’s Alba Redondo, left, and Irene Guerrero celebrate after Redondo scored their fifth goal during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
Denmark’s Janni Thomsen, left, competes for the ball with England’s Alex Greenwood during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jessica Gratigny)
Australia’s Hayley Raso, right, celebrates after scoring her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Japan’s Fuka Nagano, right, and Spain’s Alexia Putellas, vie for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Goal scorer Zambia’s Racheal Kundananji carries teammate Barbra Banda as Mary Wilombe, right, runs in as they celebrate their third goal during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
Brazil’s goalkeeper Leticia deflects the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
England’s Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England’s Ella Toone during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Italy’s goalkeeper Francesca Durante, on the pitch, Italy’s Lucia Di Guglielmo and Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius, right, compete for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Argentina’s Romina Nunez, rear left, scores past South Africa’s goalkeeper Kaylin Swart during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
France’s Wendie Renard, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
Norway’s Sophie Roman Haug, right, celebrates the opening goal of the match with teammate Emilie Haavi during the Women’s World Cup Group A soccer match between Norway and Philippines in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Sophie Roman Haug scored a hat trick in Norway’s 6-0 victory. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
Switzerland’s Ramona Bachmann, left, celebrates with Coumba Sow (11) after scoring a penalty kick in the first half of the Group A Women’s World Cup soccer match between the Philippines and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Gelhard)
Brazil’s Geyse reacts to a 0-0 tie during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
United States’ Megan Rapinoe consoles Portugal’s Jessica Silva following the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Portugal in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
United States’ Lindsey Horan celebrates her team’s first US goal during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
United States’ Lindsey Horan celebrates her team’s first US goal during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Brazil’s Debinha celebrates her goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
Brazil’s Debinha celebrates her goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
France’s goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin watches the ball head towards the net during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Panama and France in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jessica Gratigny)
France’s goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin watches the ball head towards the net during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Panama and France in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Jessica Gratigny)
Netherlands’ Danielle Van de Donk, left, competes for the ball with South Africa’s Bongeka Gamede during the Women’s World Cup Group round of 16 soccer match between Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
Netherlands’ Danielle Van de Donk, left, competes for the ball with South Africa’s Bongeka Gamede during the Women’s World Cup Group round of 16 soccer match between Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
Jamaica’s Jody Brown pulls down France’s Grace Geyoro which drew a yellow card during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Jamaica’s Jody Brown pulls down France’s Grace Geyoro which drew a yellow card during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
South Africa’s Bambanani Mbane reacts as she falls after colliding with Netherlands’ Lieke Martens during the Women’s World Cup Group round of 16 soccer match between Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
South Africa’s Bambanani Mbane reacts as she falls after colliding with Netherlands’ Lieke Martens during the Women’s World Cup Group round of 16 soccer match between Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
Colombian fans celebrate at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Colombia won 2-1. (AP Photo/Jessica Gratigny)
Colombian fans celebrate at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Colombia won 2-1. (AP Photo/Jessica Gratigny)
Zambia’s Lushomo Mweemba celebrates the first goal of the match during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
Zambia’s Lushomo Mweemba celebrates the first goal of the match during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
Jamaica’s Cheyna Matthews shields her eyes as rain intensifies during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Jamaica’s Cheyna Matthews shields her eyes as rain intensifies during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Netherlands’ Jill Roord’s, centre, reacts with teammate Lineth Beerensteyn, left, after scoring her team’s first goal goal during the Women’s World Cup Group round of 16 soccer match between Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Netherlands’ Jill Roord’s, centre, reacts with teammate Lineth Beerensteyn, left, after scoring her team’s first goal goal during the Women’s World Cup Group round of 16 soccer match between Netherlands and South Africa at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Japan’s Riko Ueki, right, is fouled by Zambia’s Catherine Musonda during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
Japan’s Riko Ueki, right, is fouled by Zambia’s Catherine Musonda during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Zambia and Japan in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
Spain’s Alba Redondo, left, and Irene Guerrero celebrate after Redondo scored their fifth goal during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
Spain’s Alba Redondo, left, and Irene Guerrero celebrate after Redondo scored their fifth goal during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Zambia in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
Denmark’s Janni Thomsen, left, competes for the ball with England’s Alex Greenwood during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jessica Gratigny)
Denmark’s Janni Thomsen, left, competes for the ball with England’s Alex Greenwood during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jessica Gratigny)
Australia’s Hayley Raso, right, celebrates after scoring her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Australia’s Hayley Raso, right, celebrates after scoring her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Japan’s Fuka Nagano, right, and Spain’s Alexia Putellas, vie for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Japan’s Fuka Nagano, right, and Spain’s Alexia Putellas, vie for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Goal scorer Zambia’s Racheal Kundananji carries teammate Barbra Banda as Mary Wilombe, right, runs in as they celebrate their third goal during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
Goal scorer Zambia’s Racheal Kundananji carries teammate Barbra Banda as Mary Wilombe, right, runs in as they celebrate their third goal during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
Brazil’s goalkeeper Leticia deflects the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
Brazil’s goalkeeper Leticia deflects the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
England’s Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England’s Ella Toone during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
England’s Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England’s Ella Toone during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
Italy’s goalkeeper Francesca Durante, on the pitch, Italy’s Lucia Di Guglielmo and Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius, right, compete for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Italy’s goalkeeper Francesca Durante, on the pitch, Italy’s Lucia Di Guglielmo and Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius, right, compete for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Argentina’s Romina Nunez, rear left, scores past South Africa’s goalkeeper Kaylin Swart during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Argentina’s Romina Nunez, rear left, scores past South Africa’s goalkeeper Kaylin Swart during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and South Africa in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
France’s Wendie Renard, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
France’s Wendie Renard, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
Norway’s Sophie Roman Haug, right, celebrates the opening goal of the match with teammate Emilie Haavi during the Women’s World Cup Group A soccer match between Norway and Philippines in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Sophie Roman Haug scored a hat trick in Norway’s 6-0 victory. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
Norway’s Sophie Roman Haug, right, celebrates the opening goal of the match with teammate Emilie Haavi during the Women’s World Cup Group A soccer match between Norway and Philippines in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Sophie Roman Haug scored a hat trick in Norway’s 6-0 victory. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
Switzerland’s Ramona Bachmann, left, celebrates with Coumba Sow (11) after scoring a penalty kick in the first half of the Group A Women’s World Cup soccer match between the Philippines and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Gelhard)
Switzerland’s Ramona Bachmann, left, celebrates with Coumba Sow (11) after scoring a penalty kick in the first half of the Group A Women’s World Cup soccer match between the Philippines and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthew Gelhard)
Brazil’s Geyse reacts to a 0-0 tie during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Brazil’s Geyse reacts to a 0-0 tie during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
United States’ Megan Rapinoe consoles Portugal’s Jessica Silva following the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Portugal in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
United States’ Megan Rapinoe consoles Portugal’s Jessica Silva following the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Portugal in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs.
From the United States’ Lindsey Horen’s goal celebration against Netherlands to Brazil’s Geyse reaction after being eliminated from the tournament, Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament.
___
This gallery shows photographs shot by students from the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism and the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute during the first two rounds of the tournament.