Ada Hegerberg is out for Norway’s key match against the Philippines at the Women’s World Cup

This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend
U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell addresses health concerns
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
Sports

Ada Hegerberg is out for Norway’s key match against the Philippines at the Women’s World Cup

Norway's Ada Hegerberg warms up before the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between Switzerland and Norway in Hamilton, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Hegerberg was pulled out a little after the kick off. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
1 of 3 | 

Norway’s Ada Hegerberg warms up before the Women’s World Cup Group A soccer match between Switzerland and Norway in Hamilton, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Hegerberg was pulled out a little after the kick off. The match ended in a 0-0 draw. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Norway's Ada Hegerberg, left, warms up with teammates before the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between Switzerland and Norway in Hamilton, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
2 of 3 | 

Norway’s Ada Hegerberg, left, warms up with teammates before the Women’s World Cup Group A soccer match between Switzerland and Norway in Hamilton, New Zealand, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Norway's Ada Hegerberg reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Women's World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
3 of 3 | 

Norway’s Ada Hegerberg reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Women’s World Cup soccer match between New Zealand and Norway in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
 
Share

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Norway forward and 2018 Ballon d’Or winner Ada Hegerberg is out with a groin injury for her country’s final group stage match Sunday against the Philippines.

“We knew there was a possibility that once she got injured that she would not play,” head coach Hege Riise said at a media conference Saturday. “The medical team have been working with Ada to see whether it was possible for her to play the match, but today it has turned out that she cannot play tomorrow.”

Hegerberg walked off the field just before Norway was set to kick off against Switzerland on Tuesday, which ended in a 0-0 draw. Hegerberg was later diagnosed with a groin injury.

The Norwegians are facing possible elimination and are last in Group A after losing their opening match to New Zealand before the draw with Switzerland. Any result other than a win in Sunday’s match against the Philippines means Norway won’t advance to the knockout stage.

Hegerberg returned to Norway’s national team in 2022 after a five-year protest over a pay dispute, making this the first World Cup she’s played since 2015.

Norway was one of the favorites to win the group after reaching the quarterfinals in the 2019 World Cup. Now, the Norwegians find themselves on the brink of group-stage elimination without their star player.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports