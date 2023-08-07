Crews push covered cars to the garage after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed for rain at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NASCAR suspends race at Michigan
Messi sparkles again
Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced
3 killed after firefighting helicopters collide
England advances over Nigeria
Australia advances to Women's World Cup quarterfinals by beating Denmark with Sam Kerr back

Australia's Hayley Raso, left, celebrates her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Australia’s Hayley Raso, left, celebrates her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Denmark's Stine Ballisager and Australia's Alanna Kennedy, right, challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Denmark’s Stine Ballisager and Australia’s Alanna Kennedy, right, challenge for the ball during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Australia's Mary Fowler during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Australia’s Mary Fowler during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Australia's head coach Tony Gustavsson gives directions to his players during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Australia’s head coach Tony Gustavsson gives directions to his players during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Australia's Caitlin Foord, right, reacts after scoring the opening goal of her team during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Australia’s Caitlin Foord, right, reacts after scoring the opening goal of her team during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Australia's Caitlin Foord, right, reacts after scoring the opening goal of her team during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Australia’s Caitlin Foord, right, reacts after scoring the opening goal of her team during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
By JAMES ROBSON
 
SYDNEY (AP) — Australia advanced to the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup by beating Denmark 2-0 in Sydney on Monday.

Goals from Caitlin Foord and Hayley Raso ensured the Matlidas weren’t the latest big name to crash out following the eliminations of holder the United States, Germany and Brazil.

The tournament co-host will face France or Morocco in Brisbane on Saturday.

Australian fans will start to believe their team could go on to be crowned world champion after star striker Sam Kerr returned from a calf injury to make her first appearance at the tournament.

In front of a crowd of 75,784 at Stadium Australia, the Matildas already put themselves on course for the last eight by the time Kerr made her entrance in the 80th minute.

Foord fired Australia in front in the 29th after running on to a pass from Mary Fowler.

Raso drilled home a second in the 70th after Emily van Egmond’s lay off.

The Sydney Opera House was lit up in the yellow and green colors of the Matildas as excitement grew ahead of kickoff.

Australian fans feared their team wouldn’t even get out of their group after losing to Nigeria. But a 4-0 win against Canada in its final Group B match secured top spot.

Back in Stadium Australia where it began its campaign on July 20, the Matildas were still without Kerr from the kickoff.

The striker injured her left calf on the eve on that opening game and did not play in the group stage. Despite recovering from the injury, she was named as a substitute against Denmark.

While she sat on the bench, Australia was still too strong for Denmark.

Foord’s opener came after Fowler’s incisive pass from her own half. Foord raced forward and, cutting in from the left, slipped her shot between the legs of Denmark goalkeeper Lene Christensen to spark wild fan celebrations.

Foord was close to scoring a second before halftime when a shot across goal looped just past the post with Christensen beaten.

Van Egmond’s backheel from close range was then saved.

But the crowd celebrated as if Australia had scored again when Kerr was shown on the big screen preparing to come on.

Moments later, Australia did score after Fowler found Van Egmond in the box and she laid off to Raso, who drilled a low shot through a crowded area into the bottom corner.

Kerr replaced Raso 10 minutes later to crown a night of celebrations.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup