Crews push covered cars to the garage after a NASCAR Cup Series auto race was postponed for rain at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
NASCAR suspends race at Michigan
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, right, takes a free kick as FC Dallas midfielder Facundo Quignon (5) and defender Nkosi Tafari (17) watch during the second half of a Leagues Cup soccer match Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Messi sparkles again
FILE - Rapper Tory Lanez performs at HOT 97 Summer Jam 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Three years have passed since hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion was shot multiple times by rapper Lanez in Los Angeles following a summer pool party at the home of Kylie Jenner. On Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, Lanez is scheduled to be sentenced, following his December conviction on three felony charges. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced
This aerial image taken from video provided by ABC7 Los Angeles shows the scene of a firefighting helicopter crash, with emergency vehicles at the base of a mountain and the area blocked off with police tape, in Cabazon, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California on Sunday while fighting a blaze in Riverside County, emergency officials said. (ABC7 Los Angeles via AP)
3 killed after firefighting helicopters collide
Referee Melissa Borjas shows a yellow card to England's Lauren James during the Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
England advances over Nigeria
Sports

Sam Kerr on the bench for Australia’s game against Denmark in the Women’s World Cup

Australia's Sam Kerr walks on the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

Australia’s Sam Kerr walks on the pitch before the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

 
Share

SYDNEY (AP) — Sam Kerr has been named as a substitute in Australia’s round-of-16 match against Denmark at the Women’s World Cup on Monday.

The Matildas’ inspirational captain has recovered from the calf injury that ruled her out of the co-host’s opening two group games. But coach Tony Gustavsson has opted against playing her from the start in the game at Stadium Australia.

Kerr went into the World Cup as one of the favorites to be leading goal scorer, having just helped her club team Chelsea to a trophy double of the Women’s Super League and FA Cup.

She was the face of Australia’s buildup to the tournament, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand.

But she has been sidelined since injuring her left calf on the eve of her country’s first game against Ireland on July 20.

Emily van Egmond and Mary Fowler start in attack for Australia.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup