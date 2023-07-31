AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
Zambia’s Lushomo Mweemba celebrates the first goal of the match during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
Costa Rica’s goalkeeper Daniela Solera reacts after a goal by Zambia’s Barbra Banda off a penalty kick during the first half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Japan’s team listen to the national anthem before the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Japan’s Riko Ueki, left, and Spain’s Rocio Galvez go for a header during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Japan’s players celebrate at the end of the the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. Japan beat Spain 4-0. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Players warm up during half time during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Italy’s goalkeeper Francesca Durante, on the pitch, Italy’s Lucia Di Guglielmo and Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius, right, compete for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between the Sweden and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt, center, heads the ball to score the opening goal during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between the Sweden and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
France’s Wendie Renard, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
Colombian fans celebrate at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Colombia won 2-1. (AP Photo/Jessica Gratigny)
Germany’s Lena Oberdorf and Colombia’s Leicy Santos, right, exchange shirts at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Colombia won 2-1. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Germany’s Alexandra Popp jumps for the ball with Colombia’s Jorelyn Carabali, background, during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
New Zealand’s C.J. Bott covers her face after the Women’s World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Switzerland’s Ana Maria Crnogorcevic, right, celebrates with Switzerland’s Viola Calligaris after the Women’s World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina heads the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Morocco players celebrate following the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Norway players celebrate after Philippines’ Alicia Barker, bottom right, scored an own goal during the Women’s World Cup Group A soccer match between Norway and Philippines at Eden Park stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Norway defeated Philippines 6-0. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Ireland’s Lily Agg, battle for the ball with Nigeria’s Uchenna Kanu during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Ireland and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Nigeria’s Blessing Demehin, back, celebrate with Nigeria’s Osinachi Ohale after the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Ireland and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Australia’s Hayley Raso, kneeling, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Canada’s Kadeisha Buchanan applauds the fans at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. Australia won 4-0. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Zambia’s Lushomo Mweemba celebrates the first goal of the match during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
Zambia’s Lushomo Mweemba celebrates the first goal of the match during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
Costa Rica’s goalkeeper Daniela Solera reacts after a goal by Zambia’s Barbra Banda off a penalty kick during the first half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Costa Rica’s goalkeeper Daniela Solera reacts after a goal by Zambia’s Barbra Banda off a penalty kick during the first half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Japan’s team listen to the national anthem before the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Japan’s team listen to the national anthem before the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Japan’s Riko Ueki, left, and Spain’s Rocio Galvez go for a header during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Japan’s Riko Ueki, left, and Spain’s Rocio Galvez go for a header during the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Japan’s players celebrate at the end of the the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. Japan beat Spain 4-0. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Japan’s players celebrate at the end of the the Women’s World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. Japan beat Spain 4-0. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Players warm up during half time during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Players warm up during half time during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Italy’s goalkeeper Francesca Durante, on the pitch, Italy’s Lucia Di Guglielmo and Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius, right, compete for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Italy’s goalkeeper Francesca Durante, on the pitch, Italy’s Lucia Di Guglielmo and Sweden’s Stina Blackstenius, right, compete for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between the Sweden and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between the Sweden and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt, center, heads the ball to score the opening goal during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between the Sweden and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt, center, heads the ball to score the opening goal during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between the Sweden and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
France’s Wendie Renard, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
France’s Wendie Renard, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
Colombian fans celebrate at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Colombia won 2-1. (AP Photo/Jessica Gratigny)
Colombian fans celebrate at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Colombia won 2-1. (AP Photo/Jessica Gratigny)
Germany’s Lena Oberdorf and Colombia’s Leicy Santos, right, exchange shirts at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Colombia won 2-1. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Germany’s Lena Oberdorf and Colombia’s Leicy Santos, right, exchange shirts at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Colombia won 2-1. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Germany’s Alexandra Popp jumps for the ball with Colombia’s Jorelyn Carabali, background, during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Germany’s Alexandra Popp jumps for the ball with Colombia’s Jorelyn Carabali, background, during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
New Zealand’s C.J. Bott covers her face after the Women’s World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
New Zealand’s C.J. Bott covers her face after the Women’s World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Switzerland’s Ana Maria Crnogorcevic, right, celebrates with Switzerland’s Viola Calligaris after the Women’s World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Switzerland’s Ana Maria Crnogorcevic, right, celebrates with Switzerland’s Viola Calligaris after the Women’s World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina heads the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina heads the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Morocco players celebrate following the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Morocco players celebrate following the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Norway players celebrate after Philippines’ Alicia Barker, bottom right, scored an own goal during the Women’s World Cup Group A soccer match between Norway and Philippines at Eden Park stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Norway defeated Philippines 6-0. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Norway players celebrate after Philippines’ Alicia Barker, bottom right, scored an own goal during the Women’s World Cup Group A soccer match between Norway and Philippines at Eden Park stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Norway defeated Philippines 6-0. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Ireland’s Lily Agg, battle for the ball with Nigeria’s Uchenna Kanu during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Ireland and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Ireland’s Lily Agg, battle for the ball with Nigeria’s Uchenna Kanu during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Ireland and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Nigeria’s Blessing Demehin, back, celebrate with Nigeria’s Osinachi Ohale after the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Ireland and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Nigeria’s Blessing Demehin, back, celebrate with Nigeria’s Osinachi Ohale after the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Ireland and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Australia’s Hayley Raso, kneeling, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Australia’s Hayley Raso, kneeling, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Canada’s Kadeisha Buchanan applauds the fans at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. Australia won 4-0. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Canada’s Kadeisha Buchanan applauds the fans at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. Australia won 4-0. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament, including Zambia’s Lushomo Mweemba celebrating a goal against Costa Rica and Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina becoming the first senior-level Women’s World Cup player to compete wearing a hijab.
___
AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports