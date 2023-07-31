FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on Friday, May 12, 2023. Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison without parole when she is expected to be sentenced Monday, July 31, in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights

Zambia's Lushomo Mweemba celebrates the first goal of the match during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
Costa Rica's goalkeeper Daniela Solera reacts after a goal by Zambia's Barbra Banda off a penalty kick during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Japan's team listen to the national anthem before the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Japan's Riko Ueki, left, and Spain's Rocio Galvez go for a header during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Japan's players celebrate at the end of the the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Spain in Wellington, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. Japan beat Spain 4-0. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Players warm up during half time during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Italy's goalkeeper Francesca Durante, on the pitch, Italy's Lucia Di Guglielmo and Sweden's Stina Blackstenius, right, compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Sweden and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between the Sweden and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
Sweden's Amanda Ilestedt, center, heads the ball to score the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between the Sweden and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
France's Wendie Renard, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring her team's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
Colombian fans celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Colombia won 2-1. (AP Photo/Jessica Gratigny)
Germany's Lena Oberdorf and Colombia's Leicy Santos, right, exchange shirts at the end of the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Colombia won 2-1. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Germany's Alexandra Popp jumps for the ball with Colombia's Jorelyn Carabali, background, during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
New Zealand's C.J. Bott covers her face after the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Switzerland's Ana Maria Crnogorcevic, right, celebrates with Switzerland's Viola Calligaris after the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between New Zealand and Switzerland in Dunedin, New Zealand, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Morocco's Nouhaila Benzina heads the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Morocco players celebrate following the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Norway players celebrate after Philippines' Alicia Barker, bottom right, scored an own goal during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between Norway and Philippines at Eden Park stadium in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Norway defeated Philippines 6-0. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Ireland's Lily Agg, battle for the ball with Nigeria's Uchenna Kanu during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Ireland and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Nigeria's Blessing Demehin, back, celebrate with Nigeria's Osinachi Ohale after the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Ireland and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Australia's Hayley Raso, kneeling, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Canada's Kadeisha Buchanan applauds the fans at the end of the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. Australia won 4-0. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
By The Associated Press
 
The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament, including Zambia’s Lushomo Mweemba celebrating a goal against Costa Rica and Morocco’s Nouhaila Benzina becoming the first senior-level Women’s World Cup player to compete wearing a hijab.

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports