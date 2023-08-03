AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
Morocco’s head coach Reynald Pedros, left, and his players celebrate after the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Morocco and Colombia in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Morocco’s Hanane Ait El Haj, right, watches as Colombia’s Manuela Vanegas, down, challenges Morocco’s Sakina Ouzraoui during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Morocco and Colombia in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
German players react following the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Germany’s Alexandra Popp reacts after South Korea’s goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi, right, saved her short at goal during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Panama’s Marta Cox is overwhelmed by emotion after scoring her side’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Panama at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
United States players from left, Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Lynn Williams and Alana Cook walk out onto the pitch ahead of the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
United States’ Alex Morgan, center, reacts after missing a shot during the second half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
United States’ Megan Rapinoe consoles Portugal’s Jessica Silva following the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Portugal in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
France’s Kadidiatou Diani celebrates after scoring her side’s fifth goal from a penalty kick during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Panama at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Panama players celebrate in the stands after the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Panama at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Netherlands’ Sherida Spitse, right, and Vietnam’s Thi Thanh Nha Nguyen challenge for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Vietnam and the Netherlands in Dunedin, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Netherlands’ Jill Roord scores the 7th goal for her team during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Vietnam and the Netherlands in Dunedin, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
China’s Li Mengwen, center, heads the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between China and England in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
England’s Chloe Kelly, celebrates after she scored during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between China and England in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Denmark’s Janni Thomsen, centre, challenges for the ball with Haiti’s Nerilia Mondesir during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between Haiti and Denmark in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Brazil’s Geyse reacts to a 0-0 tie during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Jamaica’s Deneisha Blackwood and Jamaica’s Tiernny Wiltshire celebrate after drawing a 0-0 tie during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Children watch the Brazilian women’s national team play against Jamaica at the Women’s Soccer World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, on a screen set up by the Mandela Stars Project in the Manguinhos favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The Mandela stars project conducts women’s football training for children and adolescents in the Manguinhos favela complex. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Brazil’s Debinha, left, battle for controls the ball with Jamaica’s Chantelle Swaby during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Argentina’s goalkeeper Vanina Correa, center, makes a stop during the first half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Argentina’s Eliana Stabile reacts following the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Sweden’s Caroline Seger, right, and Argentina’s Camila Ares Gomez compete for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana celebrates after an own-goal scored by Italy’s Benedetta Orsi, center right, during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Italy’s Lisa Boattin looks on as South Africa players celebrate after the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
South Africa’s Sibulele Holweni celebrates after the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Morocco’s head coach Reynald Pedros, left, and his players celebrate after the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Morocco and Colombia in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Morocco’s head coach Reynald Pedros, left, and his players celebrate after the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Morocco and Colombia in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Morocco’s Hanane Ait El Haj, right, watches as Colombia’s Manuela Vanegas, down, challenges Morocco’s Sakina Ouzraoui during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Morocco and Colombia in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Morocco’s Hanane Ait El Haj, right, watches as Colombia’s Manuela Vanegas, down, challenges Morocco’s Sakina Ouzraoui during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Morocco and Colombia in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
German players react following the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
German players react following the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Germany’s Alexandra Popp reacts after South Korea’s goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi, right, saved her short at goal during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Germany’s Alexandra Popp reacts after South Korea’s goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi, right, saved her short at goal during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Panama’s Marta Cox is overwhelmed by emotion after scoring her side’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Panama at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Panama’s Marta Cox is overwhelmed by emotion after scoring her side’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Panama at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
United States players from left, Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Lynn Williams and Alana Cook walk out onto the pitch ahead of the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
United States players from left, Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Lynn Williams and Alana Cook walk out onto the pitch ahead of the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
United States’ Alex Morgan, center, reacts after missing a shot during the second half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
United States’ Alex Morgan, center, reacts after missing a shot during the second half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
United States’ Megan Rapinoe consoles Portugal’s Jessica Silva following the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Portugal in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
United States’ Megan Rapinoe consoles Portugal’s Jessica Silva following the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Portugal in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
France’s Kadidiatou Diani celebrates after scoring her side’s fifth goal from a penalty kick during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Panama at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
France’s Kadidiatou Diani celebrates after scoring her side’s fifth goal from a penalty kick during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Panama at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Panama players celebrate in the stands after the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Panama at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Panama players celebrate in the stands after the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Panama at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Netherlands’ Sherida Spitse, right, and Vietnam’s Thi Thanh Nha Nguyen challenge for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Vietnam and the Netherlands in Dunedin, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Netherlands’ Sherida Spitse, right, and Vietnam’s Thi Thanh Nha Nguyen challenge for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Vietnam and the Netherlands in Dunedin, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Netherlands’ Jill Roord scores the 7th goal for her team during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Vietnam and the Netherlands in Dunedin, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Netherlands’ Jill Roord scores the 7th goal for her team during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Vietnam and the Netherlands in Dunedin, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
China’s Li Mengwen, center, heads the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between China and England in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
China’s Li Mengwen, center, heads the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between China and England in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
England’s Chloe Kelly, celebrates after she scored during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between China and England in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
England’s Chloe Kelly, celebrates after she scored during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between China and England in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Denmark’s Janni Thomsen, centre, challenges for the ball with Haiti’s Nerilia Mondesir during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between Haiti and Denmark in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Denmark’s Janni Thomsen, centre, challenges for the ball with Haiti’s Nerilia Mondesir during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between Haiti and Denmark in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Brazil’s Geyse reacts to a 0-0 tie during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Brazil’s Geyse reacts to a 0-0 tie during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Jamaica’s Deneisha Blackwood and Jamaica’s Tiernny Wiltshire celebrate after drawing a 0-0 tie during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Jamaica’s Deneisha Blackwood and Jamaica’s Tiernny Wiltshire celebrate after drawing a 0-0 tie during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Children watch the Brazilian women’s national team play against Jamaica at the Women’s Soccer World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, on a screen set up by the Mandela Stars Project in the Manguinhos favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The Mandela stars project conducts women’s football training for children and adolescents in the Manguinhos favela complex. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Children watch the Brazilian women’s national team play against Jamaica at the Women’s Soccer World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, on a screen set up by the Mandela Stars Project in the Manguinhos favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The Mandela stars project conducts women’s football training for children and adolescents in the Manguinhos favela complex. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Brazil’s Debinha, left, battle for controls the ball with Jamaica’s Chantelle Swaby during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Brazil’s Debinha, left, battle for controls the ball with Jamaica’s Chantelle Swaby during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Argentina’s goalkeeper Vanina Correa, center, makes a stop during the first half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Argentina’s goalkeeper Vanina Correa, center, makes a stop during the first half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Argentina’s Eliana Stabile reacts following the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Argentina’s Eliana Stabile reacts following the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Sweden’s Caroline Seger, right, and Argentina’s Camila Ares Gomez compete for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Sweden’s Caroline Seger, right, and Argentina’s Camila Ares Gomez compete for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana celebrates after an own-goal scored by Italy’s Benedetta Orsi, center right, during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana celebrates after an own-goal scored by Italy’s Benedetta Orsi, center right, during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Italy’s Lisa Boattin looks on as South Africa players celebrate after the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Italy’s Lisa Boattin looks on as South Africa players celebrate after the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
South Africa’s Sibulele Holweni celebrates after the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
South Africa’s Sibulele Holweni celebrates after the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament, including Morocco’s win over Colombia that sent them to the knockout rounds and Germany’s tie with South Korea that eliminated the No. 2-ranked team in the world.
___
AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup