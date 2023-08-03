AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Trump indictment
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
Svitlana Sushko, 62, sobs while visiting the grave of her youngest son, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed last year in the war against Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Sports

AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights

Morocco's head coach Reynald Pedros, left, and his players celebrate after the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Morocco and Colombia in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
1 of 25 | 

Morocco’s head coach Reynald Pedros, left, and his players celebrate after the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Morocco and Colombia in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Morocco's Hanane Ait El Haj, right, watches as Colombia's Manuela Vanegas, down, challenges Morocco's Sakina Ouzraoui during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Morocco and Colombia in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
2 of 25 | 

Morocco’s Hanane Ait El Haj, right, watches as Colombia’s Manuela Vanegas, down, challenges Morocco’s Sakina Ouzraoui during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Morocco and Colombia in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
German players react following the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
3 of 25 | 

German players react following the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Germany's Alexandra Popp reacts after South Korea's goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi, right, saved her short at goal during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
4 of 25 | 

Germany’s Alexandra Popp reacts after South Korea’s goalkeeper Kim Jung-mi, right, saved her short at goal during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Panama's Marta Cox is overwhelmed by emotion after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Panama at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
5 of 25 | 

Panama’s Marta Cox is overwhelmed by emotion after scoring her side’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Panama at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
United States players from left, Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Lynn Williams and Alana Cook walk out onto the pitch ahead of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
6 of 25 | 

United States players from left, Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan, Megan Rapinoe, Lynn Williams and Alana Cook walk out onto the pitch ahead of the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
United States' Alex Morgan, center, reacts after missing a shot during the second half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
7 of 25 | 

United States’ Alex Morgan, center, reacts after missing a shot during the second half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
United States' Megan Rapinoe consoles Portugal's Jessica Silva following the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Portugal in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
8 of 25 | 

United States’ Megan Rapinoe consoles Portugal’s Jessica Silva following the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Portugal in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafaela Pontes)
France's Kadidiatou Diani celebrates after scoring her side's fifth goal from a penalty kick during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Panama at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
9 of 25 | 

France’s Kadidiatou Diani celebrates after scoring her side’s fifth goal from a penalty kick during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Panama at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Panama players celebrate in the stands after the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Panama at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
10 of 25 | 

Panama players celebrate in the stands after the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Panama at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Netherlands' Sherida Spitse, right, and Vietnam's Thi Thanh Nha Nguyen challenge for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Vietnam and the Netherlands in Dunedin, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
11 of 25 | 

Netherlands’ Sherida Spitse, right, and Vietnam’s Thi Thanh Nha Nguyen challenge for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Vietnam and the Netherlands in Dunedin, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Netherlands' Jill Roord scores the 7th goal for her team during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Vietnam and the Netherlands in Dunedin, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
12 of 25 | 

Netherlands’ Jill Roord scores the 7th goal for her team during the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between Vietnam and the Netherlands in Dunedin, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
China's Li Mengwen, center, heads the ball during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between China and England in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
13 of 25 | 

China’s Li Mengwen, center, heads the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between China and England in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
England's Chloe Kelly, celebrates after she scored during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between China and England in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
14 of 25 | 

England’s Chloe Kelly, celebrates after she scored during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between China and England in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Denmark's Janni Thomsen, centre, challenges for the ball with Haiti's Nerilia Mondesir during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Haiti and Denmark in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
15 of 25 | 

Denmark’s Janni Thomsen, centre, challenges for the ball with Haiti’s Nerilia Mondesir during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between Haiti and Denmark in Perth, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Brazil's Geyse reacts to a 0-0 tie during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
16 of 25 | 

Brazil’s Geyse reacts to a 0-0 tie during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Jamaica's Deneisha Blackwood and Jamaica's Tiernny Wiltshire celebrate after drawing a 0-0 tie during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
17 of 25 | 

Jamaica’s Deneisha Blackwood and Jamaica’s Tiernny Wiltshire celebrate after drawing a 0-0 tie during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Children watch the Brazilian women's national team play against Jamaica at the Women's Soccer World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, on a screen set up by the Mandela Stars Project in the Manguinhos favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The Mandela stars project conducts women's football training for children and adolescents in the Manguinhos favela complex. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
18 of 25 | 

Children watch the Brazilian women’s national team play against Jamaica at the Women’s Soccer World Cup in Melbourne, Australia, on a screen set up by the Mandela Stars Project in the Manguinhos favela, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. The Mandela stars project conducts women’s football training for children and adolescents in the Manguinhos favela complex. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Brazil's Debinha, left, battle for controls the ball with Jamaica's Chantelle Swaby during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
19 of 25 | 

Brazil’s Debinha, left, battle for controls the ball with Jamaica’s Chantelle Swaby during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Argentina's goalkeeper Vanina Correa, center, makes a stop during the first half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
20 of 25 | 

Argentina’s goalkeeper Vanina Correa, center, makes a stop during the first half of the FIFA Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Argentina's Eliana Stabile reacts following the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
21 of 25 | 

Argentina’s Eliana Stabile reacts following the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Sweden's Caroline Seger, right, and Argentina's Camila Ares Gomez compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
22 of 25 | 

Sweden’s Caroline Seger, right, and Argentina’s Camila Ares Gomez compete for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between Argentina and Sweden in Hamilton, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
South Africa's Thembi Kgatlana celebrates after an own-goal scored by Italy's Benedetta Orsi, center right, during the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
23 of 25 | 

South Africa’s Thembi Kgatlana celebrates after an own-goal scored by Italy’s Benedetta Orsi, center right, during the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Italy's Lisa Boattin looks on as South Africa players celebrate after the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
24 of 25 | 

Italy’s Lisa Boattin looks on as South Africa players celebrate after the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
South Africa's Sibulele Holweni celebrates after the Women's World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
25 of 25 | 

South Africa’s Sibulele Holweni celebrates after the Women’s World Cup Group G soccer match between South Africa and Italy in Wellington, New Zealand, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
By The Associated Press
 
Share

The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament, including Morocco’s win over Colombia that sent them to the knockout rounds and Germany’s tie with South Korea that eliminated the No. 2-ranked team in the world.

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup