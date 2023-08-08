AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
Colombia’s Catalina Usme, center, scores her side’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Jamaica and Colombia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Colombia’s Carolina Arias, left, and Colombia’s Daniela Caracas celebrate at the end of the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Jamaica and Colombia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
France’s Eugenie Le Sommer celebrates after scoring her team’s fourth goal during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
A young England’s supporter waits for the start of the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
England’s goalkeeper Mary Earps reacts during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie, left, and England’s Rachel Daly vie for the ball during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Nigeria’s players hug during a penalty shootout during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
England’s Chloe Kelly, right, celebrates after scoring the last goal during a penalty shootout at the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match against Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
England’s Chloe Kelly, left, celebrates with England’s Alex Greenwood after scoring the last goal during a penalty shootout during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between England and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Australia’s Caitlin Foord, bottom, passes the ball during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Australia’s Caitlin Foord, center, scores the opening goal of her team during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Australia’s Hayley Raso, left, and Denmark’s Pernille Harder challenge for the ball during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Australia’s Hayley Raso, right, and Denmark’s Katrine Veje challenge for the ball during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Australia’s Hayley Raso, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring the second goal during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Denmark’s Amalie Vangsgaard, left, and Australia’s Caitlin Foord fight for the ball during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Big screens show the attendance during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Australia’s Sam Kerr, left, enters the pitch during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Denmark’s Katrine Veje, left, is comforted by Australia’s Charlotte Grant, right, after the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Australia’s Courtney Nevin, left, and Charlotte Grant celebrate after the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Australia and Denmark at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Australia won 2-0. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Colombia’s Leicy Santos jumps for the ball during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Jamaica and Colombia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Jamaica’s Atlanta Primus leaves the pitch at the end of the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Jamaica and Colombia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Colombia’s Linda Caicedo celebrates at the end of the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Jamaica and Colombia in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
France’s Kenza Dali, right, celebrates after scoring her team’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
France’s Kenza Dali, right, consoles Morocco’s Nesryne El Chad following the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between France and Morocco in Adelaide, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament, including Colombia’s historic run to the quarterfinals, France’s win over Morocco and England’s penalty shootout win over Nigeria in the round of 16.