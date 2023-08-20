AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
Spain’s Salma Paralluelo lies on the ground with her medal at the end of the Women’s World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Spain won 1-0. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Spain’s goalkeeper Cata Coll plays with a child on the pitch at the end of the Women’s World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Spain won 1-0. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Queen Letizia of Spain, left, applauds as she attends the Women’s World Cup soccer final between Spain and England with her daughter Princess Infanta Sofia, right, at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
England’s head coach Sarina Wiegman, right, and her team ahead the Women’s World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Security detain pitch invader wearing a t-shirt with an image showing Russian President Vladimir Putin as late German dictator Adolf Hitler during the final of Women’s World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Spain’s Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring a goal during the Women’s World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Spain’s Olga Carmona scores her side’s opening goal during the Women’s World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Spain’s Olga Carmona celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the final of Women’s World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
England’s goalkeeper Mary Earps, left, reacts after saving a penalty shot by Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso during the final of Women’s World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Spain’s players celebrate as England’s goalkeeper Mary Earps reacts after the Women’s World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Markham)
Spain’s players celebrate after defeating England during the Women’s World Cup soccer final at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Spain’s Ivana Andres celebrates with goalkeeper Cata Coll, on the ground, at the end of the Women’s World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Spain won 1-0. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Spain teammates celebrate their victory over England in their final of Women’s World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Spain’s Salma Paralluelo reacts after receiving the FIFA Best Young Player Award following the Women’s World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Markham)
England players stand on the podium after their loss to Spain during the Women’s World Cup soccer final at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Spain’s goalkeeper Cata Coll kisses the trophy during the medal ceremony after the final of Women’s World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Spain’s Salma Paralluelo kisses the trophy during the award ceremony of the Women’s World Cup soccer final at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Spain’s head coach Jorge Vilda kisses their trophy after winning the Women’s World Cup soccer final against England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Team Spain celebrates after winning the Women’s World Cup soccer final against England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Spain’s Alexia Putellas, Jennifer Hermoso and Irene Paredes ,from left, celebrate with the trophy at the end of the Women’s World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Spain won 1-0. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Tennis legend Billie Jean King poses with Spain players at the end of the Women’s World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Spain won 1-0. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Spain’s goalkeeper Misa Rodriguez, left, and Laia Codinaafter, right, cut the goal net after winning the Women’s World Cup soccer final against England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Steve Markham)
Spain’s Alexia Putellas shakes hands with tennis legend Billie Jean King at the end of the Women’s World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. Spain won 1-0. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Spain’s head coach Jorge Vilda celebrates with the gold medal after the final of Women’s World Cup soccer between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand showcased some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers covered every match at the month-long tournament, which came to an end with Spain’s 1-0 win over England on Sunday. This gallery includes a selection of some of the best images from the final in Sydney.