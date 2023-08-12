AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
Netherlands’ Lineth Beerensteyn warms up ahead of the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Spain’s Esther Gonzalez, left, and Netherlands’ Damaris Egurrola compete to head the ball during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Netherlands’ Damaris Egurrola, right, and Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso compete for the ball during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Netherlands’ Stefanie Van der Gragt celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Spain’s Salma Paralluelo celebrates after scoring her team’s second goal during extra time play at the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Spain’s head coach Jorge Vilda gestures to supporters following their extra time win at the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A Japanese supporter poses for a photo ahead of the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring her team’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Sweden’s Filippa Angeldal, second right, celebrates after scoring her side’s second goal off a penalty kick during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Sweden’s Magdalena Eriksson celebrates at the end of the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Sweden won 2-1. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Japan’s Jun Endo and Maika Hamano, background, react at the end of the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Sweden won 2-1. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa, center, reacts at the end of the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Sweden won 2-1. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
France’s Selma Bacha, right, challenges for the ball with Australia’s Hayley Raso during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
France’s Eugenie Le Sommer reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Australia’s Sam Kerr challenges for the ball with France’s Maelle Lakrar during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
France’s goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, left, is replaced by France’s goalkeeper Solene Durand during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Australia’s Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring during a penalty shootout during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Australia players celebrate after winning the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
France players sit and stand on the pitch in dejection at the end of the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
England’s goalkeeper Mary Earps receives the opening goal by Colombia’s Leicy Santos during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Colombia’s Leicy Santos celebrates after she scored the opening goal during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
The ball hits the back of net as England’s Lauren Hemp, right, scores against Colombia during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
England’s Alessia Russo, center, is celebrated after she scored her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Colombia’s Mayra Ramirez is comforted during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Netherlands’ Lineth Beerensteyn warms up ahead of the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Netherlands’ Lineth Beerensteyn warms up ahead of the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Spain’s Esther Gonzalez, left, and Netherlands’ Damaris Egurrola compete to head the ball during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Spain’s Esther Gonzalez, left, and Netherlands’ Damaris Egurrola compete to head the ball during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Netherlands’ Damaris Egurrola, right, and Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso compete for the ball during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Netherlands’ Damaris Egurrola, right, and Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso compete for the ball during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Netherlands’ Stefanie Van der Gragt celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Netherlands’ Stefanie Van der Gragt celebrates after scoring her team’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Spain’s Salma Paralluelo celebrates after scoring her team’s second goal during extra time play at the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Spain’s Salma Paralluelo celebrates after scoring her team’s second goal during extra time play at the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Spain and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Spain’s head coach Jorge Vilda gestures to supporters following their extra time win at the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Spain’s head coach Jorge Vilda gestures to supporters following their extra time win at the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match against the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
A Japanese supporter poses for a photo ahead of the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
A Japanese supporter poses for a photo ahead of the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring her team’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Sweden’s Amanda Ilestedt, center, is congratulated by teammates after scoring her team’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Sweden’s Filippa Angeldal, second right, celebrates after scoring her side’s second goal off a penalty kick during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Sweden’s Filippa Angeldal, second right, celebrates after scoring her side’s second goal off a penalty kick during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Sweden’s Magdalena Eriksson celebrates at the end of the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Sweden won 2-1. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Sweden’s Magdalena Eriksson celebrates at the end of the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Sweden won 2-1. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Japan’s Jun Endo and Maika Hamano, background, react at the end of the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Sweden won 2-1. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Japan’s Jun Endo and Maika Hamano, background, react at the end of the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Sweden won 2-1. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa, center, reacts at the end of the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Sweden won 2-1. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa, center, reacts at the end of the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Japan and Sweden at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Sweden won 2-1. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
France’s Selma Bacha, right, challenges for the ball with Australia’s Hayley Raso during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
France’s Selma Bacha, right, challenges for the ball with Australia’s Hayley Raso during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
France’s Eugenie Le Sommer reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
France’s Eugenie Le Sommer reacts after missing a scoring chance during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Australia’s Sam Kerr challenges for the ball with France’s Maelle Lakrar during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Australia’s Sam Kerr challenges for the ball with France’s Maelle Lakrar during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
France’s goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, left, is replaced by France’s goalkeeper Solene Durand during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
France’s goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, left, is replaced by France’s goalkeeper Solene Durand during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Australia’s Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring during a penalty shootout during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Australia’s Sam Kerr celebrates after scoring during a penalty shootout during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Australia players celebrate after winning the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Australia players celebrate after winning the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
France players sit and stand on the pitch in dejection at the end of the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
France players sit and stand on the pitch in dejection at the end of the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between Australia and France in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
England’s goalkeeper Mary Earps receives the opening goal by Colombia’s Leicy Santos during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
England’s goalkeeper Mary Earps receives the opening goal by Colombia’s Leicy Santos during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Colombia’s Leicy Santos celebrates after she scored the opening goal during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Colombia’s Leicy Santos celebrates after she scored the opening goal during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
The ball hits the back of net as England’s Lauren Hemp, right, scores against Colombia during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
The ball hits the back of net as England’s Lauren Hemp, right, scores against Colombia during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
England’s Alessia Russo, center, is celebrated after she scored her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
England’s Alessia Russo, center, is celebrated after she scored her side’s second goal during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Colombia’s Mayra Ramirez is comforted during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Colombia’s Mayra Ramirez is comforted during the Women’s World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
The Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand is showcasing some of the best soccer on the planet — and some of the best photographs. Associated Press photographers are covering every match at the month-long tournament, including wins by Australia, England, Spain and Sweden to advance to the semifinals.