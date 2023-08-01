Marta reflects on her place in women’s soccer ahead of what could be her last World Cup match

FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond sign is displayed, May 9, 2012, in Mountain View, Calif. Overstock.com is dumping its name online and becoming Bed Bath & Beyond. Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)
Bed Bath & Beyond relaunches online
FILE - Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter, third from left, both grandsons of Henrietta Lacks, and other descendants of Lacks, outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore, Oct. 4, 2021. The family of Henrietta Lacks is settling a lawsuit against a biotechnology company it accuses of improperly profiting from her cells. Their federal lawsuit in Baltimore claimed Thermo Fisher Scientific has made billions from tissue taken without the Black woman’s consent from her cervical cancer tumor. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, file)
Family of Henrietta Lacks settles lawsuit
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo, Trader Joe's logo hangs on a mural at it's market in Cambridge, Mass. Trader Joe's is recalling a broccoli cheddar soup that may contain insects and cooked falafel over possible rocks, about one week after the grocery chain recalled two cookie products over similar concerns. The soup recall impacts Trader Joe’s Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup with “Use By” dates ranging from July 18 to September 15 of this year, according to a Thursday, July 27, 2023 announcement from the company. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Trader Joe’s recalls
FILE - Tiger Woods watches on the 13th hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. Tiger Woods has joined the PGA Tour policy board for the first time in his 27 years. He has given Commissioner Jay Monahan key support and the players a greater voice as the tour tries to complete its business partnership with the Saudi backers of LIV Golf. Woods is joining as a sixth player director on the board. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)
Tiger Woods joins PGA Tour board
FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
Sports

Marta reflects on her place in women’s soccer ahead of what could be her last World Cup match

Brazil's Marta reacts at a news conference ahead of what could be her last Women's World Cup match in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. "When I started playing, I didn't have an idol - a female idol. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Brazil’s Marta reacts at a news conference ahead of what could be her last Women’s World Cup match in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. “When I started playing, I didn’t have an idol - a female idol. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Brazil's Marta listens at a news conference ahead of what could be her last Women's World Cup match in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. "When I started playing, I didn't have an idol - a female idol. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Brazil’s Marta listens at a news conference ahead of what could be her last Women’s World Cup match in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. “When I started playing, I didn’t have an idol - a female idol. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Marta, left, clears the ball from French defenders Kadidiatou Diani, center, and Léa Le Garrec during the Women's World Cup soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. Marta might be playing in her last Women's World Cup match on Wednesday, Aug. 2. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
Marta, left, clears the ball from French defenders Kadidiatou Diani, center, and Léa Le Garrec during the Women’s World Cup soccer match between France and Brazil in Brisbane, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. Marta might be playing in her last Women’s World Cup match on Wednesday, Aug. 2. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
Brazil's Ary Borges talks to fans after practice at the Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Borges scored a hat-trick against Panama and is looking to fill the shoes of the retiring Marta for Brazil. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
Brazil’s Ary Borges talks to fans after practice at the Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Borges scored a hat-trick against Panama and is looking to fill the shoes of the retiring Marta for Brazil. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
Brazil's Ary Borges signs a ball belonging to Caboolture Sports Football Club players after practice at the Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Borges scored a hat-trick against Panama and is looking to fill the shoes of the retiring Marta for Brazil. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
Brazil’s Ary Borges signs a ball belonging to Caboolture Sports Football Club players after practice at the Moreton Bay Central Sports Complex in Brisbane, Australia, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Borges scored a hat-trick against Panama and is looking to fill the shoes of the retiring Marta for Brazil. (AP Photo/Aisha Schulz)
Brazil's Marta reacts during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Brazil and Panama in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Brazil’s Marta reacts during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Brazil and Panama in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
By MOLLY LEE and SAVANNAH HERNANDEZ
 
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Before what could be her last Women’s World Cup match, Marta reflected on her last 20 years playing for Brazil and the fight to advance women’s soccer worldwide.

“We are aware of everything we have been building in our careers,” Marta said. “I try to focus on the whole picture.”

After thinking more about the growth of women’s football, Marta teared up.

“When I started playing, I didn’t have an idol - a female idol,” she told a news conference, responding to questions ahead of Wednesday’s must-win game for Brazil. “You guys didn’t show any female games. How was I supposed to see other players?”

With retirement on the horizon, Marta can see that the game is in a better place than when her career began.

“In 2003, nobody knew Marta,” she said. “Twenty years later, we have become the reference for many women all over the world. We opened doors for equality.”

More than 1.6 million tickets have been sold for the biggest Women’s World Cup ever staged. The tournament is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand and 32 national teams have played in the group stage, including eight on debut.

Brazil began the tournament on an emotional high after beating Panama 4-0. Then followed a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to France, a team that Brazil has yet to beat in 12 attempts. Now, Brazil faces the pressure of a make-or-break against Jamaica to advance out of the group stage.

“The day after the game against France, I think all of us went through a couple emotional roller coasters,” coach Pia Sundhage said.

The last time Brazil exited the tournament before the knockout stage was in 1995. Its best finish to date was third place in 1999. Marta made her tournament debut in 2003, and now holds the record for most goals scored by any player in the men’s or women’s tournament with 17. She has been a member of every World Cup roster since her first appearance in ’03 and has led Brazil to the knockout stage in each tournament.

Marta announced before the tournament that this would be her last World Cup. Even though her role has changed over the years, she knows she still has a role to play in Wednesday’s game.

“We need to play together,” Marta said. “Many times it is the communication in difficult moments that makes the difference. I think this is somehow what my role is going to be on and off the pitch,” Marta said.

Despite the passage of time, one thing that has not changed over six World Cups is Marta’s drive to win.

“There’s nothing preventing me from coming onto the pitch tomorrow and giving my very best,” she said. “Can I play 90 minutes? I will struggle, but I will fight to play 90 minutes. I’m ready.” Marta said.

Molly Lee and Savannah Hernandez are students at the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup