Ary Borges hits hat trick as Brazil beats Panama 4-0 at the Women's World Cup

Brazil's Ary Borges celebrates her hat trick goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Brazil and Panama in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Brazil’s Ary Borges celebrates her hat trick goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Brazil and Panama in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

Brazil's Ary Borges celebrates her hat trick goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Brazil and Panama in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Brazil’s Ary Borges celebrates her hat trick goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Brazil and Panama in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

Brazil's Ary Borges, left, scores her hat trick goal during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Brazil and Panama in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)
Brazil’s Ary Borges, left, scores her hat trick goal during the Women’s World Cup Group F soccer match between Brazil and Panama in Adelaide, Australia, Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/James Elsby)

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Ary Borges scored a hat trick as Brazil made a flying start at the Women’s World Cup on Monday by beating Panama 4-0.

An early contender for goal of the tournament had to be Bia Zaneratto finishing off a move full of Brazilian flair. And Borges, playing at her first World Cup, was right at the heart of it with a back-heeled assist following a brilliant team move.

Brazil made an early statement by moving to the top of Group F and Borges was the star at Hindmarsh Stadium.

She struck twice in the first half and completed her treble in the 70th minute.

Panama, making its debut at the tournament, could do little to keep the 2007 runners-up at bay, with Borges ruthless in front of goal.

She headed her team in front in 19th from close range and got her second in the 39th when turning in the rebound after her first effort was saved by Panama goalkeeper Yenith Bailey.

Zaneratto added the third three minutes into the second half when Brazil put together a sweeping passing move.

Borges then went on to complete her hat trick with another header.

Brazil legend Marta went on in the second half to mark her sixth World Cup. The 37-year-old forward is the competition’s all-time leading scorer with 17 goals.

WHAT’S NEXT

Brazil plays France in Brisbane on Saturday when a win would see it qualify from Group F. Panama plays Jamaica in Perth on the same day.

