Caicedo comes through but fails to shine as Colombia loses to Morocco at the Women’s World Cup

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference as the House prepares to leave for its August recess, at the Capitol in Washington, July 27, 2023. As the defeated former President Donald Trump prepares to appear Thursday on federal charges that he orchestrated an unprecedented effort to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 election, he faces no such dire warnings or recriminations. It's a piercing silence from Republicans as Trump towers over the field of Republican contenders for the presidency. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Trump indictment
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
Svitlana Sushko, 62, sobs while visiting the grave of her youngest son, a Ukrainian soldier who was killed last year in the war against Russia, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war
FILE - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario, Sept. 11, 2019. The Canadian prime minister and his wife announced Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that they are separating after 18 years of marriage. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Justin Trudeau and wife announce separation
This undated photo provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office shows a makeshift cinderblock cell in Klamath Falls, Ore. allegedly used by 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. Authorities say Zuberi who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her in a makeshift cell from which she eventually escaped and found help. The FBI said Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, that police in Reno, Nevada, arrested Zuberi after he fled from his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, where he had taken the Seattle woman. (FBI via AP)
Woman escapes from kidnapper in Oregon
Sports

Caicedo comes through but fails to shine as Colombia loses to Morocco at the Women’s World Cup

Colombia's Linda Caicedo grimaces during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Morocco and Colombia in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
1 of 3 | 

Colombia’s Linda Caicedo grimaces during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Morocco and Colombia in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Colombia's Linda Caicedo holds her foot during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Morocco and Colombia in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
2 of 3 | 

Colombia’s Linda Caicedo holds her foot during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Morocco and Colombia in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Colombia's Linda Caicedo gestures during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Morocco and Colombia in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
3 of 3 | 

Colombia’s Linda Caicedo gestures during the Women’s World Cup Group H soccer match between Morocco and Colombia in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
By JAMES ROBSON
 
Share

SYDNEY (AP) — Linda Caicedo played the entirety of Colombia’s 1-0 loss against Morocco in the Women’s World Cup on Thursday to allay concerns about the Real Madrid star’s health.

Not that there weren’t some concerning moments in the game at Perth Rectangular Stadium, where the 18-year-old forward looked well below her best.

Caicedo went down in pain in the first half when Nouhaila Benzina caught the top of her foot during one challenge. And she appeared to twist her ankle at the end of a run in the second half, which required treatment from Colombia’s medical staff and left her limping for a short period afterward.

But there was no repeat of the fatigue and exhaustion that had sparked fears over her health during the first two weeks of the World Cup.

More Women’s World Cup Coverage
Players of Morocco celebrate after the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Morocco and Colombia in Perth, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Morocco makes more Women’s World Cup history, reaching knockout rounds with a 1-0 win over Colombia
Germany's Lena Oberdorf, left, and teammate Melanie Leupolz react following the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between South Korea and Germany in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)
Second-ranked Germany eliminated in group stage of Women’s World Cup after 1-1 draw with South Korea
US players wait for a corner kick during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between Portugal and the United States at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
U.S. Women’s World Cup tie with Portugal draws overnight audience of 1.35 million on Fox

Caicedo was seen holding her chest and then dropping to the ground during a practice session ahead of Colombia’s game against Germany last week.

Then, late in that match, she dropped to her knees behind the play before lying face down on the grass as Colombia’s medical staff went to her aid.

This week she underwent an EKG and other scans, which Colombia coach Nelson Abadia said had come back clear.

“What happens with Linda is that we want to make sure that she is at 100% and that she herself feels and knows that she is OK, and she is,” he said ahead of Colombia’s final Group H game against Morocco.

Still there have been questions about the reasons behind Caicedo’s health scares, which is why focus was on her again in the Morocco game.

While there were no signs of fatigue, she was less influential than she had been in her first two games, which saw her score in each.

In her best moment against Morocco, she forced goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi into a flying save from close range in the second half as Colombia went in search of an equalizer. Replays suggested the goal might have been ruled out for offside even if she had scored.

Despite losing, following Anissa Lahmari’s penalty in first-half stoppage time, Colombia still advanced to the knockout stage as group winner and will play Jamaica in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Morocco’s win saw it advance as runner up, while two-time world champion Germany was eliminated after a 1-1 draw with South Korea in the group’s other game.

Morocco plays France in the round of 16, also on Tuesday.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

More AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup