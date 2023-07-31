Injured Kerr not required for Australia as co-hosts knock Canada out of Women’s World Cup

Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric the previous day. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Pakistan suicide bombing
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. With less than a month to go until the first 2024 Republican presidential debate, seven candidates say they have met the qualifications for a podium slot. Trump has already indicated he is likely to skip the debate and hold a competing event instead. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
GOP presidential debate
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects to their idol at her funeral in Hong Kong on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee
In this image taken from video provided by the Burbank Police Department, a bear sits in a jacuzzi in the city of Burbank, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2023. Burbank Police said the officers were responding to a sighting of the bear in the area when they found it enjoying a short dip at the residence in the city’s Paseo Redondo block. The bear afterward climbed over a wall and headed to a tree behind the home, police said in a statement Friday. (Burbank Police Department via AP)
Bear refreshes in a Burbank pool
Colombia players celebrate after Manuela Vanegas scoried her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Women’s World Cup big moments
Sports

Injured Kerr not required for Australia as co-hosts knock Canada out of Women’s World Cup

Australia's Sam Kerr, Emily Van Egmond and Caitlin Foord, from left, react at the end of the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. Australia won 4-0. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
1 of 5 | 

Australia’s Sam Kerr, Emily Van Egmond and Caitlin Foord, from left, react at the end of the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. Australia won 4-0. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Australia's Sam Kerr, right, celebrates after teammate Hayley Raso scored their second goal during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
2 of 5 | 

Australia’s Sam Kerr, right, celebrates after teammate Hayley Raso scored their second goal during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Australia's Sam Kerr walks on the pitch before the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
3 of 5 | 

Australia’s Sam Kerr walks on the pitch before the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Canada's Christine Sinclair leaps over Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie after trying to follow up on a penalty kick during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
4 of 5 | 

Canada’s Christine Sinclair leaps over Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie after trying to follow up on a penalty kick during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
5 of 5 | 

Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada’s Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
By EMILY DOZIER and CASSIDY HETTESHEIMER
 
Share

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Injured striker Sam Kerr was ready to play but wasn’t required for Australia in a 4-0 win over Canada on Monday that earned the Women’s World Cup co-hosts top spot in Group B.

The Australians, under pressure after a surprising 3-2 loss to Nigeria, needed a win to guarantee a spot in the round of 16. Canada needed only to avoid defeat to avoid elimination, but the Olympic champions exited the tournament following the loss in Melbourne combined with Nigeria’s 0-0 draw with Ireland.

Haley Raso scored twice in the first half and the Matildas also got goals from Mary Fowler and Steph Catley to finish atop the group with six points — one ahead of Nigeria and two clear of Canada.

The victory gives Kerr a full seven days to continue recovery ahead of Australia’s opening knockout game.

Other news
Australia's Steph Catley, foreground, celebrates after scoring her side's fourth goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Raso scores twice as co-host Australia advances, knocking Canada out of the Women’s World Cup
Nigeria's Halimatu Ayinde competes for the ball in front of Nigeria's Michelle Alozie and Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Ireland and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Katie Tucker)
Nigeria advances to round of 16 at Women’s World Cup with 0-0 draw against Ireland
Goal scorer Zambia's Racheal Kundananji carries teammate Barbra Banda as Mary Wilombe, right, runs in as they celebrate their third goal during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
Zambia earns first Women’s World Cup win with 3-1 victory over Costa Rica

Kerr also missed the Matildas’ previous two group-stage matches because of a calf injury sustained in training on the eve of their 1-0 tournament-opening win over Ireland.

Australia head coach Tony Gustavsson said the decision whether or not to start Kerr had “come down to the wire.” Kerr was in her boots and ready to go on if needed, but tore off the tape around her left calf when Australia led 3-0 with minutes remaining in regulation.

Canada captain Christine Sinclair returned to the starting lineup but was replaced at halftime with her team trailing 2-0.

International soccer’s all-time leading scorer, Sinclair returned to the starting 11 after only playing half of Canada’s 2-1 win over Ireland.

Sinclair started in Canada’s group opener, a 0-0 draw against Nigeria, but missed a penalty. That ended up being her best chance of achieving her target of becoming the first player to score in six World Cups.

___

Emily Dozier and Cassidy Hettesheimer are students at the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.

___

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports