Canada’s Christine Sinclair exits Women’s World Cup after loss to Australia, possibly for last time

FILE - Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on Friday, May 12, 2023. Vallow Daybell faces up to life in prison without parole when she is expected to be sentenced Monday, July 31, in the murders of her two youngest children and a romantic rival. (AP Photo/Kyle Green, File)
Doomsday plot sentencing
Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric the previous day. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Pakistan suicide bombing
Yellow Corp. trucks are seen at a YRC Freight terminal Friday, July 28, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. After years of financial struggles, Yellow is reportedly preparing for bankruptcy and seeing customers leave in large numbers — heightening risk for future liquidation. While no official decision has been announced by the company, the prospect of bankruptcy has renewed attention around Yellow's ongoing negotiations with unionized workers, a $700 million pandemic-era loan from the government and other bills the trucker has racked up over time. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Trucking company Yellow is shutting down
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
US needs win to survive at Women’s World Cup
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects to their idol at her funeral in Hong Kong on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee
Sports

Canada’s Christine Sinclair exits Women’s World Cup after loss to Australia, possibly for last time

Australia's Hayley Raso, foreground right, tries to block Canada's Julia Grosso, left, and Christine Sinclair during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
1 of 3 | 

Australia’s Hayley Raso, foreground right, tries to block Canada’s Julia Grosso, left, and Christine Sinclair during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Canada's Christine Sinclair leaps over Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie after trying to follow up on a penalty kick during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
2 of 3 | 

Canada’s Christine Sinclair leaps over Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie after trying to follow up on a penalty kick during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Nigeria's goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada's Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
3 of 3 | 

Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty kick by Canada’s Christine Sinclair, right, during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
By SAVANNAH HERNANDEZ
 
Share

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — In what could have been Canada star Christine Sinclair’s last Women’s World Cup match, she and her Olympic champion teammates were k nocked out of contention by Australia 4-0 in a group-stage finale Monday.

“I’m obviously still processing it,” Canada coach Bev Priestman said after the match. “Even hearing you say, ‘Could this be Christine Sinclair’s last game?’ It breaks my heart.”

Sinclair, 40, the all-time leading goal scorer in international soccer, women or men, has played in six Women’s World Cups. Canada finished fourth in her tournament debut in 2003, its best finish to date.

“Things have to change,” Sinclair said. “We don’t have a professional league. We don’t have that pathway for players to make the national team. If this isn’t a wakeup call, I don’t know what is.”

Other news
Australia's Hayley Raso celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)
Raso’s goals keep Australia going in Women’s World Cup, eliminate Canada
Zambia's Lushomo Mweemba celebrates the first goal of the match during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Costa Rica and Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Juan Mendez)
AP PHOTOS: Women’s World Cup highlights
Australia's Emily Van Egmond, Sam Kerr and Caitlin Foord, from left, celebrate at the end of the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. Australia won 4-0. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)
Raso scores twice as co-host Australia advances, knocking Canada out of the Women’s World Cup

Sinclair and her teammates have been fighting for equal pay and support from Canada Soccer.

Canada hasn’t advanced out of the group stage in five of its eight Women’s World Cup appearances. It is the first reigning Olympic champion to fail to reach the knockout round in the Women’s World Cup.

“From the ecstasy of two summers ago, winning gold, to losing tonight, as painful as it is, it’s part of sport,” Sinclair said. “You have to be able to accept the losses the same way you accept the wins.”

If Sinclair had scored a goal at this tournament, she would have become the first player, female or male, to score in six World Cups. That she didn’t underscores Canada’s struggles to generate offense against Australia and in its opening 0-0 draw with Nigeria.

Adriana Leon scored Canada’s only goal of the tournament in its 2-1 win over Ireland, with the other coming off an Irish own goal.

“We created some good chances in this tournament, we just weren’t clinical,” Canada’s Sophie Schmidt said.

Canada took 11 shots against Australia, but only three were on target.

Meanwhile, Hayley Raso scored two goals in the first half, followed by two more for Australia from Mary Fowler and Steph Catley in the second half.

Canada also had to contend with a pro-Australia crowd at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

“With the home fans, we know they’d get momentum and energy from that,” Sinclair said.

Canada slid to third in Group B. Nigeria finished second after playing Ireland to a 0-0 draw on Monday and advanced to the round of 16 with group winner Australia.

“Hopefully looking back on it, in time, we created memories, we got young players their first World Cup experience that will go on and will lead Canada in the future,” Sinclair said.

—-

Savannah Hernandez is a student at the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute.

—-

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports