Olympic champion Canada beats Ireland 2-1 at Women’s World Cup

Canada's Julia Grosso celebrates after Canada scored their opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Canada’s Julia Grosso celebrates after Canada scored their opening goal during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Canada's Julia Grosso, right, celebrates after Canada scored their opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Canada’s Julia Grosso, right, celebrates after Canada scored their opening goal during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Ireland's goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan is beaten by the ball as Canada scored their opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Ireland’s goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan is beaten by the ball as Canada scored their opening goal during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Ireland's Katie McCabe celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal from a corner during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Ireland’s Katie McCabe celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal from a corner during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
The ball goes straight into the net from a corner for the opening goal by Ireland's Katie McCabe during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
The ball goes straight into the net from a corner for the opening goal by Ireland’s Katie McCabe during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Ireland's Katie McCabe, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from a corner during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Ireland’s Katie McCabe, right, celebrates after scoring the opening goal from a corner during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Ireland's Abbie Larkin, left, and Canada's Ashley Lawrence compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Ireland’s Abbie Larkin, left, and Canada’s Ashley Lawrence compete for the ball during the Women’s World Cup Group B soccer match between Canada and Ireland in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
 
PERTH, Australia (AP) — Canada recovered from conceding directly from a corner kick to seal a come-from-behind 2-1 win against Ireland in the Women’s World Cup on Wednesday.

Adriana Leon’s second-half strike at Perth’s rain-soaked Rectangular Stadium boosted Olympic champion Canada’s hopes of advancing to the round of 16 by moving to the top of Group B.

Defeat for Ireland saw it eliminated from the tournament after back-to-back losses on its first appearance at a World Cup.

Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino scored two minutes apart in the first half to lead Japan to a 2-0 Women’s World Cup victory over Costa Rica on Wednesday, and the Japanese qualified for the knockout stage later when Spain beat Zambia.

It had all started so well for Ireland when captain Katie McCabe curled a fourth-minute corner beyond Canada goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan into the back of the net.

But an own-goal by Megan Connolly in the fifth minute of first-half time added on gifted Canada an equalizer before the break.

Leon scored the winner in the 53rd after an assist from substitute Sophie Schmidt.

Schmidt was one of three halftime substitutes made by Canada coach Beverly Priestman, with Christine Sinclair and Shelina Zadorsky also coming on.

The changes turned the course of the game, with Schmidt cutting open Ireland’s defense to set up Leon.

McCabe’s stunning goal was Ireland’s first ever at a World Cup and could be a contender for the best of the tournament.

Ireland’s exit comes after losing 1-0 against Australia in its opening game. Canada drew 0-0 with Nigeria.

WHAT’S NEXT

Canada plays co-host Australia in Melbourne on Monday, while Ireland and Nigeria meet in Brisbane.

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup