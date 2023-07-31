FILE - Nate Coulter, executive director of the Central Arkansas Library System (CALS), looks at a book in the main branch of the public library in downtown Little Rock, Ark., on May 23, 2023. Arkansas is temporarily blocked from enforcing a law that would have allowed criminal charges against librarians and booksellers for providing “harmful” materials to minors, a federal judge ruled Saturday, July 29. (AP Photo/Katie Adkins, File)
Caicedo has lit up the Women’s World Cup with her goals, but exhaustion has been a concern

Colombia's Linda Caicedo, right, is injured as Colombia's Manuela Vanegas checks on her during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Colombia's Linda Caicedo celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Colombia's Manuela Vanegas, center right, speaks to teammate Linda Caicedo as she leaves the pitch to be substituted during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Vanessa and Caicedo both scored.in Colombia's 2-1 win. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Colombia's Linda Caicedo celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Colombia's Linda Caicedo celebrates after scoring her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Colombia's Linda Caicedo celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Colombia's Linda Caicedo celebrates with Colombia's head coach Nelson Abadia after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
By JAMES ROBSON
 
SYDNEY (AP) — Linda Caicedo is fast-becoming the biggest story of the biggest Women’s World Cup to date.

Her stunning goal to set up Colombia’s shock 2-1 win on Sunday over Germany, one of the tournament favorites, was the latest magical moment from the 18-year-old Real Madrid forward.

But her performances on the field have been dimmed for some by concerns about her health.

The goal against Germany was even more remarkable considering there were doubts Caicedo, who recovered after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer at age 15, would be able to play after an episode in training earlier in the week.

In a video released by Colombian media outlet DSPORT, she was seen holding her chest and then voluntarily going to the ground.

Head coach Nelson Abadía said it was a culmination of stress and fatigue, adding there was “no problem.” There was a similar explanation on Sunday after another incident involving Caicedo.

There’d been no signs of lingering effects when she stepped around two German defenders in the 52nd minute and lashed a shot into the top corner for one of the goals of the tournament so far.

But then, in the 83rd, she dropped to her knees behind the play before lying face down on the grass as Colombia’s medical staff went to her aid.

Scenes like this are extremely rare in soccer’s top flight.

And given the World Cup is being held during the winter months in Australia and New Zealand, excessively high temperatures cannot be blamed. The evening temperatures in Sydney have been around 57 degrees Fahrenheit (14 Celsius).

Again, Colombia’s staff dismissed concerns about the teenager’s health.

“We know that Linda had some problems in the past, but nothing to be worried about,” assistant coach Angelo Marsiglia said. “She was very tired of course. She had a bit of acceleration in her heart, but this wasn’t a problem.”

Caicedo continued to play after receiving on-field assistance on Sunday night before being substituted off in stoppage time, with Marsiglia saying she was “exhausted.”

With a goal in each of her opening two games at the tournament, Caicedo is rising to expectations at her first World Cup. She is showing no signs of being weighed down by her billing as one of the brightest talents in women’s soccer.

With more eyes than ever on the tournament, there will be greater scrutiny on her health as the competition progresses.

Any more obvious episodes of fatigue or exhaustion are likely to raise welfare concerns.

Player health and injury recovery at the Women’s World Cup ultimately comes down to the medical staff of each national team.

While FIFA has its own medical team at the World Cup to offer advice as needed, soccer’s world governing body said each team’s doctor has autonomy and ultimate responsibility for their players.

Caicedo once feared she’d never play high-level soccer again after her cancer diagnosis. At that point she had already made her debut for the senior national team and pro team América de Cali.

But she recovered and joined Real Madrid in February. Last year she led Colombia’s Under-17 squad, who were runners-up at the U-17 Women’s World Cup, and also appeared for the Under-20 squad.

In her debut at the senior World Cup, Caicedo also scored in Colombia’s 2-0 win over South Korea.

Colombia’s second win all but secured the team a spot in the knockout stage. Las Cafeteras will advance unless they lose to Morocco by at least four goals on Thursday and Germany draws or beats South Korea the same day.

Zeke Palermo, a student at the University of Georgia’s Carmical Sports Media Institute, contributed to this report from Sydney.

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

More AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup