Savannah DeMelo makes 1st international start for US at Women’s World Cup

United States' fans cheer before the start of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
United States’ fans cheer before the start of the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

United States' supporters cheer before the start of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
United States’ supporters cheer before the start of the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

A United States' fan cheers before the start of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
A United States’ fan cheers before the start of the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)

United States' Sophia Smith warms up before the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
United States’ Sophia Smith warms up before the Women’s World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and Vietnam at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

United States' Savannah DeMelo (9) battles for the ball against Wales Ffion Morgan (23) in the second half of a FIFA Women's World Cup send-off soccer match in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
United States’ Savannah DeMelo (9) battles for the ball against Wales Ffion Morgan (23) in the second half of a FIFA Women’s World Cup send-off soccer match in San Jose, Calif., Sunday, July 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)

By ANNE M. PETERSON
 
AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Savannah DeMelo made her first international start for the United States when she got the nod Saturday for the American’s opening Women’s World Cup match against Vietnam.

DeMelo, who plays for Racing Louisville in the National Women’s Soccer League, has played in just one other match for the United States. She was a substitute in the send-off match against Wales in San Jose earlier this month.

She was the first U.S. player since Shannon Boxx in 2003 and third overall to be named to the World Cup roster without any previous appearances for the national team. U.S. coach Vlatko Andonovski announced the 23-player team last month.

Sophia Smith scored twice for the United States in the opening half and the two-time defending champions kicked off the Women’s World Cup with a 3-0 victory over tournament first-timers Vietnam on Saturday.

Julie Ertz, who traditionally plays at midfielder, was listed at center back for the match against Vietnam, which was making its World Cup debut.

Trinity Rodman also started at forward for the United States for the opener at Eden Park in Auckland. Rodman, the daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman, was among 14 U.S. players making their World Cup debuts.

The U.S. team arrived to the match wearing their official team suits, which were designed by Nike collaborator Martine Rose. The British designer’s collection is focused on tailored genderless designs.

AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports