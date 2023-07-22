Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Sports

Vangsgaard scores 90th-minute winner as Denmark defeats China 1-0 at Women’s World Cup

Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard , center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard , center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

Denmark's Amalie Vangsgaard , center, celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Denmark players celebrate after Amalie Vangsgaard scored a goal during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

Denmark players celebrate after Amalie Vangsgaard scored a goal during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
China's Zhang Linyan falls to the ground in from of Denmark's Josefine Hasbo, left, during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

China's Zhang Linyan falls to the ground in from of Denmark's Josefine Hasbo, left, during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Denmark's Pernille Harder reacts during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

Denmark's Pernille Harder reacts during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
China's Yao Wei, on the ground, fouls Denmark's Janni Thomsen during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

China's Yao Wei, on the ground, fouls Denmark's Janni Thomsen during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Denmark's Josefine Hasbo, right, fights for the ball with China's Zhang Linyan during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

Denmark's Josefine Hasbo, right, fights for the ball with China's Zhang Linyan during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
China's Yang Lina gestures during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

China's Yang Lina gestures during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
China’s Yang Lina gestures during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

Denmark players celebrate after Amalie Vangsgaard scored a goal during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)
Denmark players celebrate after Amalie Vangsgaard scored a goal during the Women’s World Cup Group D soccer match between Denmark and China at Perth Rectangular Stadium, in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)

PERTH, Australia (AP) — Substitute Amalie Vangsgaard scored in the 90th minute as Denmark beat China 1-0 at the Women’s World Cup on Saturday.

With time running out in a game of few chances, she rose to head home Pernille Harder’s late corner.

Vangsgaard had only come on in the 85th and made a quick impact with her first goal for the country. It was also the first headed goal of the tournament and sparked joyous celebrations from Denmark’s players.

The win saw the Danes go level with European champions England at the top of Group D after its 1-0 win against Haiti earlier in the day.

KEY MOMENTS

Josefine Hasbo had looked like blowing Denmark’s chance of victory after missing a golden opportunity to score early in the second half. With an open goal to aim at, she headed over the bar from inside the area.

Vangsgaard was more clinical when her chance came, with a looping effort from deep in the box that bounced before crossing the line.

It was a cruel way for China to lose after stifling the Danes with its disciplined defense. Denmark failed to register a single shot on target in the first half, while China managed just one when Zhang Linyan forced a save from the edge of the box.

China substitute Wang Shuang was denied by Lene Christensen at the start of the second half.

WHY IT MATTERS

Denmark’s celebrations underlined just how important the win could be to its hopes of advancing to the round of 16. Haiti pushed England all the way earlier to suggest it could provide a tough test for the other teams in Group D at its first appearance in a World Cup.

IN THEIR OWN WORDS

“I’ve waited a long time for the first international goal, so I must have saved it for the best time. It’s super important that we got off to a good start to the World Cup.” Amalie Vangsgaard, Denmark.

WHAT’S NEXT

Denmark plays England in Sydney on Friday and China travels to Adelaide to face Haiti on the same day.

More AP Women’s World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/fifa-womens-world-cup