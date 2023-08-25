Donald Trump’s mugshot
World champion Spain rises to No. 2 in FIFA rankings led by Sweden. US off top spot after six years

Spain's Olga Carmona scores her side's opening goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Spain’s Olga Carmona scores her side’s opening goal during the Women’s World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Spain women's national football team's players lift Spain's Olga Carmona as they celebrate on stage their 2023 World Cup victory in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Spain beat England in Sydney Sunday to win the Women's World Cup soccer final. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Spain women’s national football team’s players lift Spain’s Olga Carmona as they celebrate on stage their 2023 World Cup victory in Madrid, Spain, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Spain beat England in Sydney Sunday to win the Women’s World Cup soccer final. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Sweden's Fridolina Rolfo attempts to kick the ball clear of Spain's Teresa Abelleira, right, during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Sweden and Spain at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Sweden’s Fridolina Rolfo attempts to kick the ball clear of Spain’s Teresa Abelleira, right, during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between Sweden and Spain at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Cornaga)
Sweden's Rebecka Blomqvist celebrates after she scored her side's first goal during the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Sweden and Spain at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Sweden’s Rebecka Blomqvist celebrates after she scored her side’s first goal during the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between Sweden and Spain at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
 
ZURICH (AP) — Women’s World Cup winner Spain rose to No. 2 in the FIFA rankings published Friday, with the United States falling off the top spot for the first time in more than six years.

Sweden, which lost to Spain in the semifinals, tops the rankings. FIFA said Spain, which jumped four spots, would have led but for ranking points lost in a group-stage 4-0 defeat by Japan.

The U.S. dropped to No. 3. The two-time defending World Cup champion lost in the round of 16 to Sweden.

European champion England, which lost to Spain in the final, stayed at No. 4. England won its semifinal against France which is No. 5.

Germany dropped to sixth from second after failing to advance from the group stage at the World Cup. Germany was the last European team to lead the rankings in 2017.

Olympic champion Canada also failed to reach the knockout rounds and dropped three places to No. 10.

World Cup co-host Australia fell one place to 11th because it lost the third-place game to Sweden.

Teams rising after impressing at the World Cup include Colombia (up three to No. 22), Nigeria (up eight to No. 32), South Africa (up nine to No. 45) and Morocco (up 14 to No. 58).

